So you've just finished watching Firefly Lane, here are 8 shows to binge next.

If you've had a chat with female colleagues, family members or friends this week, chances are the new Netflix show Firefly Lane has come up in conversation.

The heartfelt coming-of-age drama starring Katherine Heigl (Grey's Anatomy) and Sarah Chalke (Scrubs), follows best friends - Tully and Kate - as they navigate their teens, 20s, 30s and 40s together.

Now, if you haven't seen it just yet, we highly recommend it. The 10 episodes are brilliantly written, the characters are complex and the costumes and music are fabulous.

But if you have finished it, you'll know just how good it is and want something similar to devour next.

So we've got you covered.

Including new series and old favourites, here are 8 TV shows to watch after Firefly Lane.

Sweet Magnolias

If the friendship between Tully and Kate kept you watching episode after episode, Sweet Magnolias is definitely the show you should watch next.

It follows three lifelong friends living in a small, Southern town, as they navigate relationships, career and family.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Virgin River

While Tully and Kate moved from a small town to the big city, the main character in Virgin River does the opposite.

When Melanie "Mel" Monroe spots an ad for a nurse practitioner in the small town of Virgin River, she applies and packs up her life in Los Angeles; thinking the opportunity will be perfect for a fresh start.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Read: Sorry, but we need to talk about how I accidentally became obsessed with Netflix's Virgin River.

Younger

Now if you're after something set in a bustling city (say, New York City), get onto Younger.

Created by Darren Star (the man behind Sex and the City and Emily in Paris), the show follows 40-year-old Liza who pretends to be younger to get back into the workforce.

Where to watch: Stan.

Grace and Frankie

For as long as they can remember, Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) haven't gotten along. But when their husbands fall in love with each other and plan to get married, the two ladies form an unlikely friendship.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Dead to Me

Dead to Me is a dark comedy starring Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden.

When Jen (Applegate) loses her husband suddenly in a hit-and-run, she forms a bond with Judy (Cardellini), a free-spirited woman who is also grieving her own loss.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Gilmore Girls

If you haven't binged all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls, you must, immediately.

The cult-classic series is set in the town of Stars Hollow and follows the mother-daughter duo, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. It's iconic.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Read: Where are they now? The cast of Gilmore Girls, 20 years later.

This Is Us

After something heartwarming? Watch This is Us.

The romantic family drama follows the lives of two parents, and their three children, across several decades. Plus, the main cast includes some memorable and new faces.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

Grey's Anatomy

And lastly, if you just need another dose of Katherine Heigl, we suggest you start the all-time favourite drama, Grey's Anatomy.

The medical drama follows a bunch of surgical interns (played by the likes of Ellen Pompeo and Sandra Oh) as they attempt to become doctors.

Where to watch: Stan.

