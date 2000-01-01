Mamamia
The Skin Summit Resource Centre
Mia Freedman: My skin's the best it's ever been. Here are the changes I made to my routine in my 40s.
by
Mia Freedman
From the Experts
beauty
How expensive should skincare really be? Paula Begoun shares.
beauty
How to avoid frozen face after anti-wrinkle injections with Dr Joseph Hkeik.
beauty
The 4 most effective non-surgical treatments with Natalie Ferrari.
beauty
beauty
All the things Caroline Hirons wishes you would stop doing to your skin.
beauty
The retinol rules and why every woman needs it, with Hannah English.
beauty
The 'clean' beauty myth with Dr Michelle Wong.
beauty
beauty
'I've never seen a product over $100 worth the money': 9 skincare bombshells from Paula Begoun.
Erin Docherty
Erin Docherty
beauty
"I'm 53 and I need it": Caroline Hirons told Mia Freedman her entire skincare routine.
Erin Docherty
Erin Docherty
beauty
"I hate it": Why microdermabrasion is the one treatment a dermatologist would never do.
Erin Docherty
Erin Docherty
beauty
'I tried the viral 'sticky method' that's supposed to make pimples vanish. Here's what happened.'
Erin Docherty
Erin Docherty
beauty
'I'm a beauty writer, and I promise these 6 spendy products are worth the splurge.'
Hannah Rabbitt
Hannah Rabbitt
beauty
'I'm a beauty editor and here are 10 of the best new serums I've tried this year.'
Erin Docherty
Erin Docherty
beauty
'I’m a beauty editor who tests products for a living. Have a snoop into my skincare wardrobe.'
Erin Docherty
Erin Docherty
beauty
From Sunday Riley to Paula's Choice: 9 of the absolute best retinol products for beginners.
Morgan Rohan
Morgan Rohan
beauty
6 things I do (and don't do) when I'm suffering from 'beauty editor' skin.
Erin Docherty
Erin Docherty
beauty
Where to start if you've never had a skincare routine in your 50s, according to a dermatologist.
Erin Docherty
Erin Docherty
beauty
8 of the best La Roche-Posay products, ranked by a beauty editor.
Erin Docherty
Erin Docherty
beauty
'I’m over 50. Here's the morning routine that gives me my best skin ever.'
Teresa McNamara
Teresa McNamara
beauty
MIA FREEDMAN: My simple skincare routine for very confused people.
Mia Freedman
Mia Freedman
beauty
MIA FREEDMAN: The two serums I use every day.
Mia Freedman
Mia Freedman
beauty
Mia Freedman
Mia Freedman
beauty
From the new hydrating mist to *that* face oil: Mamamia ranks the very best Go-To products.
Erin Docherty
Erin Docherty