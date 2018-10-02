News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

real life

'It's been a year since I lost my friend Robert. His death taught me 5 rules about living.'

Adam Bub
real life

Michelle's twin Lyndal survived years of abuse. Then she was diagnosed with cancer.

Gemma Bath
real life

Brooke Blurton was 11 when her mum ended her own life. She was sexually assaulted at her wake.

Chelsea McLaughlin
real life

10 things you know to be true if you have a Big Personality.

Mandy Nolan
real life

'He blamed me.' What it's like to be a mum when your adult child hates you.

Chloe Cuthbert
real life

'I asked my dad to see me after 32 years of absence. He told me he was "too tired".'

Anonymous
real life

Darryl is 78, and his dog Randy has helped him through life's toughest moments.

Shona Hendley
real life

Two in every 100 people have aphantasia, otherwise known as a 'blind imagination'.

Jessie Stephens
ADVERTISEMENT

Advice

finance

Nicole wanted to save 25k for a house deposit. It quickly exposed her "fair-weather friends".

sex

ASK SEAN: "I'm so attracted to my fiancé, but he's never once made me orgasm."

dating

ASK SEAN: "I'm scared to tell my new boyfriend how many guys I've slept with."

couples

Ask Sean: “My boyfriend poops in front of me all the time. Is he too comfortable around me?"

sex

Ask Sean: "I've been with my boyfriend for three years. Now he doesn't want to have sex."

wellness

'I spent four days with Tony Robbins and discovered the key to overcoming fear.'

dating

Exactly how to make a long distance relationship work, according to an expert.

couples

'It f**ks me up to see you smile.' A woman wants advice after husband's gobsmacking request.

health

The best exercise you can do in 2019.

real life

"I cannot and will not forgive or forget." The life lesson from Holocaust survivor, Eddie Jaku.

travel

"I'm an avid traveller, and people don't believe me when I tell them what I pack."

real life

"Do I tell an acquaintance about what's going on with her pubic hair? I'd want to know..."

family

'You're a horrible person.' Woman writes into advice column, and gets a brutal response.

health

If your poo looks like this, you could have a health condition.

couples

Four myths about cheating that women cling to.

health

10 women share their sure fire hangover hacks for the festive season.

parent opinion

'The four-word question husbands need to stop asking.'

food

An expert recommends 5 of the best wines under $25 to take to Christmas lunch.

real life

'I know it comes from love, but there are questions you should never ask the grieving.'

real life

Lisa was diagnosed with breast cancer at 47. Her survival depends on women like Leslie.

LGBTQI

pregnancy

"We wanted to become mums and our journey to parenthood was a little different to most."

celebrity

"Completely terrifying": When Magda Szubanski realised she was gay, she broke down.

real life

'I'm intersex. It was a secret my parents kept from me for 17 years.'

real life

Narelda Jacobs was pushed into her first marriage. 20 years later, she had to fight for the right to a second.

real life

'We need to talk about the fear that every gay man of this generation still carries.'

real life

The love of Elizabeth Gilbert's life died 10 months ago. But she still calls her every day.

news

At last. Schools will no longer be able to expel kids for being LGBTQI.

kids

A former Sesame Street writer has shared the truth about Bert and Ernie.

relationships

Wren and Ayla's story: When your wife is trans.

weddings

WEDDING OF THE WEEK: Why Sarah and Megan couldn't wait for the yes vote to have their big day.

true crime

The one horrific thread that ties together the suspicious deaths of 27 men in NSW.

news

The NRL just defended this viral State of Origin photo with three powerful words.

celebrity

Jackie Chan's daughter says she is homeless because of her homophobic parents.

relationships

When my spouse came out as transgender, I wasn't prepared to share the title of 'Mum'.

relationships

'If you think marriage equality means we don't need Mardi Gras anymore, think again.'

news

When Janet Rice's wife transitioned, she had to choose between their marriage and her identity.

news

"Will you marry me?": An MP just proposed to his partner of nine years on the floor of Parliament.

politics

Everything wrong with what Jacqui Lambie said on Q&A on Monday night.

celebrity

The Veronicas' Jess opens up about her "deep pain" amid "rift" with sister.

relationships

Jesinta Franklin writes: "A generation ago, our wedding would have been banned."

baby

"It's a very personal heartbreak." 14 weeks after giving birth, Megan Gale lost her dad.

Amy Clark
real life

"You're grieving someone that you didn't even get to see": Heather Maltman on the heartbreak of miscarriage.

Belinda Jepsen
news

"I've never been loved like that before." Robin Bailey on life after Sean Pickwell's death.

Jessica Wang
real life

"It still hurts." Libby Trickett on the 'weird grief' of early pregnancy loss.

Belinda Jepsen
baby

'After my stillbirth, I requested time off work. It was declined.'

Nama Winston
real life

Annette Herfkens was the sole survivor of a plane crash. Her fiancé died beside her.

Helen Vnuk
celebrity

Bindi Irwin lost her dad, Steve, 13 years ago. Here’s what her life looks like now.

Amy Clark
real life

'I was in a tiny bubble of horror.' Annabel's story of saying goodbye to her newborn baby.

Nama Winston

Listen Now

new episode

No Filter

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Suggested Podcasts

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter

Ronni Kahn: OzHarvest

Lady Startup

How To Handle Toxic Relatives

The Well
real life

"You're grieving someone that you didn't even get to see": Heather Maltman on the heartbreak of miscarriage.

Belinda Jepsen
real life

'I wanted to do something tangible.' What it's like to support your best friend through chemo.

Shona Hendley
real life

'I accidentally found my ex’s secret sex tape, and then realised I knew the girl in it.'

M.K. Fain
real life

"Everything's gone." Annabel's mum called her at 4:30am. Their family home was burning to the ground.

Gemma Bath
real life

Scarlett starting seeing a psychologist at 3. It took 19 years for professionals to join the dots.

Belinda Jepsen
real life

"My ex-boyfriend tried to rape me. And I'm still not okay."

Gillian Sisley
real life

'My brother has been homeless for years. When you see him on the street, you know nothing about his story.'

Megan Regnerus
real life

'Sometimes people betray you so badly.' How I lost my friend, Becki. Twice.

Michelle Jacqua
real life

'I've never wanted kids. Then at 21, I was told I may not ever be able to have any.'

Emily Jol
real life

'I'm in my 40s and my mum has never said the words "I love you". I don't blame her.'

Anonymous
real life

"I'm stuck with his name on my hip." 8 women share photos of the tattoos they now regret.

Gemma Bath
real life

"I hold one in my arms and three in my heart." 11 months after losing her second, Katie lost twins.

Katie Kimberley
real life

'After we got divorced, we turned to "bird's nest parenting" for the sake of our kids.'

Nama Winston
real life

"It still hurts." Libby Trickett on the 'weird grief' of early pregnancy loss.

Belinda Jepsen
real life

At 38 weeks, Ami's daughter was stillborn. A year later, she lost two more children.

Jessica Staveley
real life

"The song was about me": 5 women share how they fell in love for the first time as teenagers.

Laura Brodnik
real life

Katherine thought Paul was her Prince Charming. Then she found out about his other wife.

Gemma Bath
real life

'I was married to my husband for 20 years. For 10 of them, he had a secret girlfriend.'

Roz Warren
real life

'I was sexually assaulted by an ex at 18. Four decades later, my daughter had her own story.'

Anonymous
real life

"I was vomiting, urinating and screaming." Ruby had her drink spiked at a friend's party.

Gemma Bath