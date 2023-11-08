Paula Joye on 5 'rules' she follows for her over-40s skin.

It was in my mid-40s that I started noticing some not-so-great changes in my skin. It was sudden. And shocking. Like a frying pan in the face.

My cheeks weren’t quite as full, fine lines were deeper, and in that honest morning sunlight, my skin appeared duller, drier… could it be thinner?

None of it was a vibe.

As we age, skin undergoes many changes dependent on genetics, lifestyle, and environmental factors. Throw in hormones, and it’s not unusual to see your skin spiral.

Collagen and elastin begin to deplete rapidly, and estrogen imbalance attacks everything from texture and tone to volume and hydration.

So, what can you do? Lots of things. Perhaps the most important of which is habit. A routine is called a routine for a reason!

Here are five easy tweaks that (when used consistently) will give your 40-year-old skin some of its mid-30s glow back.

1. Double cleanse.

You need to wash your face. Properly. Otherwise, you may as well sleep with your head in a bin.

Double cleansing is as it sounds — the practice of washing your face twice. Use an oil-based cleanser first to remove the day from your face. And by the day, I mean pollution, make-up, sunscreen and actual dirt.

Follow with a gentle cream or gel cleanser to ensure your skin is thoroughly clean from oil residue and ready for yummy products.

Double cleansing is an evening thing — a quick cleanse under the shower in the morning is all your skin needs.

2. Add vitamin A.

The powers of retinoids are tested, proven and magical: Vitamin A supports the structure and foundation of the skin while putting a wrecking ball through skin issues like pigmentation, dullness, and rough texture. And yes, Vitamin A improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles too.

It’s a unicorn ingredient.

The key to effective results is to start with a small amount of product with a low concentration. All you need is a pea-sized amount of 0.2 to 0.5 per cent strength once a week. Be patient, watch how your skin reacts and slowly build up your usage from once a week to twice a week as your skin adopts a tolerance.

Retinol is a game-changer. So, it’s worth trialling products until you find the right fit for your skin.

3. Hydrate with hyaluronic.

Like pouring water into a dying house plant, hyaluronic acid is an ageing skin BFF. This plumping acid is much loved for its ability to hold 1,000 times its weight in water. Awesome at attracting and retaining moisture, this ingredient supports volume loss and reduces the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles caused by lack of hydration.

If this isn’t in your current roster, then it needs to be. Same with peptides.

In a perfect world, you would apply a hyaluronic serum to damp skin and follow it with a rich moisturiser that contains ceramides, peptides, or fatty acids to nourish and lock in all that lovely hydration.

4. Wear sunscreen in the rain.

Everything I have said is useless if you don’t wear sunscreen every single f**king day. Use a broad-spectrum SPF 50+ without exception or excuse.

You will never have the skin you want without consistent use of sunscreen. This habit will also help to protect against melanoma. So, finding a product that you enjoy wearing and that works with your skin type is possibly your most important skincare purchase.

If you don’t commit to habitual sun protection, you may as well throw the rest of your beauty cabinet out. Facts.

5. Your face finishes at your boobs.

On TikTok, they say ‘Take It To The Tits’. All this means is that you must not finish the skincare party at your chin. Now is the time to lean into this truism. The more you nurture the skin on your neck and décolletage, the better the skin on your face will look. They’re a reflection of each other, and one gives the other away.

‘Tech neck’ — wrinkles on the neck from looking down at your phone all day — is the new issue on the block. Start treating the skin of your jawline the same way you treat the area around your eyes. Delicately and daily.

Good To Know: Everyone’s skin is unique, so it's essential to adapt your routine to your specific skin needs or concerns. As you age, it's a good idea to consult a dermatologist for personalised recommendations on treatments, ingredients and products suitable for your skin.

