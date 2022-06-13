A custom-made dress and a former AFL player: Everything we know about Olympia Valance's wedding.

The celebrity wedding season continues!

Days after filming the last episode of Neighbours, Australian actress and model Olympia Valance has married AFL player Tom Bellchambers.

The regional ceremony was held in Daylesford, Victoria, with Valance wearing a beautifully elegant embroidered long-sleeved gown custom made by J’Aton Couture (the Australian label who also made Sophie Monk's wedding dress).

She also wore a beautifully detailed pearl-adorned veil, with her hair tied back in a low bun.

The actress was walked down the aisle by her father, Rajko Vukadinovic, and step-father Australian musician and producer Ross Wilson.

Valance and Bellchambers started dating in 2019 and have been engaged for two years.

In a recent interview with Stellar Magazine, Bellchambers said “It was a bit of a fairytale love story from there, really... I’m pretty sure after a first couple of dates, Olympia basically moved into my apartment, and the rest is history."

In October 2020, the couple announced their engagement during a trip to Orpheus Island in Queensland.

"Today is a special day. The man of my dreams proposed to me," Valance shared in an Instagram post.

Bellchambers also shared the news on his own Instagram page, writing: "Couldn’t be happier... stuck with me now."

Following the wedding, the newly married couple are set to honeymoon in Greece.

In an interview with The Herald Sun, Valance said, "I am excited. I’m actually just excited for all the planning stuff to be over and to just really enjoy the day because it’s been a lot of planning in a short amount of time."

Below, we take a deep dive into everything you need to know about Olympia Valance.

Olympia Valance's personal life.

Olympia Valance was born on January 7, 1993 in Melbourne and is the daughter of Rajko Vukadinovic, a model and musician, and Tania Gogos. Her step-father is Australian music legend, Ross Wilson.

She has seven half-siblings, including older half-sister Holly Valance - a singer and actress (don't pretend you don't know the song Kiss Kiss!) who now lives in London with her billionaire husband and two kids.

Olympia Valance announced she was in a relationship with Tom Bellchambers in June 2019 after meeting on dating app Raya. After three years, they got married in June 2022.

In 2020, Valance issued a powerful statement about being the victim of phone hacking, after intimate photos of her were shared online.

Olympia Valance's career.

Olympia Valance started her acting career on Neighbours and was casted as Paige Smith from 2014 until 2018. In the show, her character first moves to Erinsborough to find her biological parents.

The actress also made an appearance on the soap show in 2020 to celebrate the 35th anniversary, where her character married Mark Brennan (played by Scott McGregor).

Most recently, the actress - along with ex-Neighbours stars like Natalie Bassingthwaighte - returned for the show's final episode.

In case you didn't know (where you have been?!), Valance's half-sister Holly is also part of the Neighbours alumni. She was cast in the show between 1999 to 2002, starring as Felicity "Flick" Scully.

Valance later said in an interview that working with people who knew her sister made her feel "very comfortable" on-set.

In 2018, Valance then joined the cast of Network Ten's drama Playing for Keeps, where she played a character called Tahlia - a socialite who is engaged to the captain of an AFL team.

In 2019, Valance went on to compete on the sixteenth season of Dancing with the Stars, where she was paired with professional dancer Jarryd Byrne. They were the fourth pair to be eliminated in the competition.

In an interview with Channel 7, she said, "Unfortunately, my time was cut shorter than expected. I want to prove to myself and to Australia that I do deserve to be out there with the best of the best."

In 2021, Valance returned to Dancing with the Stars: All Stars, with professional dance partner Gustavo Viglio.

While the pair gave incredible performances, they were eliminated alongside Rob Mills and his dance partner, just short of the grand finale.

In between her acting career and dancing stints, Valance co-founded Splash Vodka and has worked as the ambassador of brands such as L'Oréal Australia.

Feature image: Instagram; @olympiavalance.