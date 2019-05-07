Here's everything we know - or think we know - about Meghan Markle's delivery.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

The world was abuzz with baby joy today after news broke that Meghan Markle had given birth to a boy.

Buckingham Palace announced the Duchess of Sussex had gone into labour in the early hours of Monday morning, London time, and less than half an hour later, they confirmed the birth of a boy, whose name is yet to be announced.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the statement read.



“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

A beaming Prince Harry spoke to media shortly afterwards.

“Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning,” he said.

“A very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well, it’s been the most amazing experience I could possibly have ever imagined,” he added.

“I haven’t been at many births, this is definitely my first,” he joked. “It was amazing, absolutely incredible and, as I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for – so I’m just over the moon.”

You can watch Prince Harry announcing the exciting news below. Post continues after video.

While the place of birth is yet to be confirmed by officials, it has been reported Meghan – who was a week overdue – was whisked away to hospital on Sunday by Harry and their Scotland Yard security team, despite many reports claiming she had planned a home birth.

But it wasn’t to the Frimley Park hospital in Surrey – a half an hour drive from their home – as previously speculated.

The Daily Mail reports it is likely she was taken to the Portland Hospital in London, in a ward costing more than $37,000, according to The Sun.

The hospital is where Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were born, and where Victoria Beckham gave birth.

The exclusive maternity ward reportedly offers luxurious five-star hotel service for new mums, with 36 private rooms as well as a nursery.

It is not known whether Meghan, 37, was induced, but sources say she stayed overnight with Prince Harry at her side, before her baby was born at 5.26am on Monday morning, local time.

LISTEN: Here’s how to get your baby to sleep for nine hours. Post continues after audio.

The Sussexes announced last month they wanted to keep the details surrounding the birth of their first child private.

The announcement came after it was revealed the couple would welcoming their baby in the Lindo Wing of London’s St Mary’s Hospital, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delivered all three of their children before facing the media for the famous photos on the hospital steps.

Meghan is said to have thought posing for photos moments after giving birth archaic, and a tradition she would not follow.

In January, a source told The Sun that Meghan had instead opted to give birth at Frimley Park in Surrey to be closer to home.

But reports soon followed that she and Harry were instead hoping to have their baby at Frogmore Cottage, with betting company Ladbrokes announcing they were “confident” the Duchess would give birth at home before closing bets last week.

“We know the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping things private but we’re confident Meghan will give birth at home and have suspended betting as a result,” representative Alex Apati said.

There was speculation immediately following the Duchess’ pregnancy announcement that she would opt for a home birth, as it appeared to align with her lifestyle and personal values.

It was also said to be a nod to The Queen, who was born at her mother’s parents home in Mayfair.

The Queen’s children were also born at home: Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward were born at Buckingham Palace, while Princess Anne was born at Clarence House.

While childbirth in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital is commonplace for the British royal family in the 21st century, prior to Diana it was tradition to give birth within Buckingham Palace.

No matter where Baby Sussex was born, the main thing is he was born healthy and happy.

For more on this topic:

Calling all mums who want to treat themselves. Take our quick survey for your chance to score one of three $100 vouchers.