A tradie and a risk-taker: Everything we know about the MasterChef 2021 contestants.

Dust off your aprons and get ready to question everything you know about cooking, because MasterChef Australia is back.

And after a bunch of fake weddings and secret girlfriend drama, this is exactly the wholesome content we need in our lives right now.

The new season, which kicks off on Monday night, sees 24 contestants battle it out for the MasterChef title (and the sweet $250,000 prize money).

We'll also get to see favourites Poh Ling Yeow, Callum Hann and Reynold Poernomo return for a little cameo.

Watch a sneak peek for the new season of MasterChef Australia. Post continues below.

Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen will also be back on the judging panel. And they'll be joined by a bunch of guest judges including Nigella Lawson, Yotam Ottolenghi and Heston Blumenthal.

Ahead of the premiere tonight, Channel 10 have given us a first look at some of this season's contestants.

Here's everything we know about the MasterChef Australia 2021 contestants... so far.

MasterChef's Therese

Image: Channel 10.

Therese is part Taiwanese, part Burmese and part Chinese, and already seems like one to watch.

Despite only cooking for one year, she's already impressing the judges in one of the trailers.

"It makes me so happy when I cook," she says.

"It just transports me to Willy Wonka’s Wonderland. When it comes to desserts, I am self-taught. I do weird and whacky desserts, that’s something that I love to do."

MasterChef's Brent

Image: Channel 10.

31-year-old Brent is a tradie with a passion for cooking.

"My cooking style - it’s rough. It’s a bit like my face - really rustic and not refined at all," he says his teaser trailer.

"I’ve already cried, like, six times. The fellas on the work site, if they see this – pfft gone."

When asked who he cooks for, Brent said, "For my wife... she's the love of my life and my son."

Yep, we love him already.

MasterChef's Minoli

Image: Channel 10.

Straight off the bat, Minoli already seems like a bit of a risk taker.

In the trailer, she decided to cook six different dishes when all she needed was one.

"It’s definitely a risky move doing six dishes today, just one bad dish could cost me the apron so I have to nail every single one," she says.

She also seems like she's in it to win it.

"When I cook, I don’t want to be anywhere else. I just want to spend all the effort that I put into my career, into food. I want this so, so badly."

MasterChef's Conor

Image: Channel 10.

In the trailer, Conor introduces himself as "a young, Greek, gay boy with a mullet".

And never has there been a better introduction.

"My cooking is very Greek, with heaps of South East Asian ingredients which some people like to call fusion. I like to call it confusion, because I, myself don’t really know what’s going up on the plate half the time."

MasterChef's Kishwar

Image: Channel 10.

Kishwar signed up for MasterChef with a dream of creating a Bangladeshi cookbook.

"I come from a big family of cooks, the Bengali cuisine that I carry with me has been passed down from generation to generation. If I don’t do that, it’s going to end with me and I really want to pass that down," she said as she teared up in the trailer.

We'll be sure to update you when the full list of contestants are announced.

MasterChef Australia 2021 returns to our TV screens at 7:30pm on Monday, April 19, 2021.



Feature Image: Channel 10/Mamamia.