Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I’m worried about you.” MAFS’ Cam and Jules’ concern for Jessika following public backlash.



Just when we thought we couldn’t love Jules and Cam more than we already do, they’ve shared details of a conversation they had with Jessika in which they expressed concerns for her mental health following the experiment.

Honestly – who sent them to us from above and what did we do to deserve them?

On Tuesday’s Talking Married, the MAFS power couple said they attempted to warn Jessika during filming that her dodgy behaviour would result in public backlash.

Cameron, 34, said: “We were both there to say, ‘Hon, I know what’s happening within this situation right now and I’m actually worried about your thoughts after the experiment airs and two million people are seeing your actions.

“That was a genuine conversation. We had to say, ‘Please think about what’s going on right now’.”

Surely we’re not the only ones who would love a Jules and Cam to follow us around in life and tell us when to check our behaviour?

Jessika was, of course, one of this season’s most controversial contestants after she two-timed her original husband Mick while forcing him to stay in the experiment.

Earlier in the season, she had also expressed her attraction towards another contestant, Cyrell’s “husband” Nic, before eventually choosing to begin an affair with Dan.

Yeah, it’s been… a lot for us to digest.

Suffice to say, we are eternally grateful for Jules and Cam – the only reason MAFS didn’t destroy our souls completely.

2. Err. North and Saint faked Kim Kardashian’s death to prank Kayne… and Kim was a bit impressed.

Um.

In the latest supremely cooked celebrity April Fool’s joke (Bieber – we’re looking at you), Kim Kardashian has revealed her children faked her death to trick Kanye and… no.

Bizarrely, while it wasn’t actually Kim’s idea, she admitted she was impressed by it.

“It did make me a little impressed that they planned something together, and they were getting along and having fun as a team.”

Erm. Faking your mother’s death should not be a fun game, but OK.

North, 5, and Saint, 3, executed the macabre prank by covering Kim in tomato sauce to look like blood, before calling Kanye in to find his wife’s “dead body”.

Hilarious… :/.

“[North] took ketchup into my bathroom, and she begged me to let her spread it on me and on the bathroom as if it was like a bad scary movie,” Kim told Elle on Wednesday. “Then she asked me to lie down. I thought she was just playing, maybe that she was going to say I was hurt. No.”

Kim added: “[North] taught Saint how to fake-cry – she showed him how to do it! – and then she told him to scream, ‘Mummy’s dead!’ Kanye ran upstairs and he was like, ‘Kids, this is not funny. This is not a good prank.’”

We never thought we’d say this but… we agree with you, Kanye.

3. “I don’t know if she’s worthy.” The issue Keira Maguire has with new Bachelorette Angie Kent.



Oh.

It seems Keira Maguire isn’t impressed with our new Bachelorette Angie Kent.

Speaking on her podcast The Buzz, the 32-year-old former Bachelor star questioned whether the former Googlebox star is deserving of the role.

"I just don't know if she's worthy of being The Bachelorette," Keira said on the podcast.

"[Angie is] a boy's girl. I can tell her character, she's the kind of girl that you would want to be mates with if you were a guy," she continued.

Keira also predicted that Angie "won't end up with anyone" on The Bachelorette.

"I honestly think that a girl that should be the Bachelorette should be desirable," she said.

Keira also shared her thoughts on the new Bachelor, Matt Agnew.

"He seems boring," she said.

Yikes.

4. Ariana Grande (kind of) responds to the swirling speculation about her sexuality.

With the release of her latest single 'Monopoly', fans have began questioning Ariana Grande's sexuality.

The new song, which includes the lyrics "I like women and men", led fans to speculate whether the singer is bisexual.

Now, the 25-year-old has finally responded to the speculation.

Responding to a fan's claim that Ariana will never label herself, Ariana confirmed that she doesn't feel the need to label her sexuality.

"I haven't before and still don't feel the need to now – which is okay," she tweeted.

The new single was released in collaboration with Ariana's best friend, Victoria Monet.

Victoria came out as bisexual on Twitter late last year.

5. Married at First Sight's Mike has a theory about why female viewers seem to have such a problem with him.

Married at First Sight’s Mike Gunner has taken a swing at ‘modern day feminism’ for the backlash he’s been getting from viewers about his appearance and behaviour on the show.

Gunner, 44, told Sydney Morning Herald many of his critics are just women with ‘strong personalities’ who have ‘undertones of toxic feminism’ and are simply too sensitive.

The reality show contestant has attracted attention from viewers for his interactions with the women on the show, including his experimental partner, Heidi.