MAFS might be officially investigated after complaints about Bryce came flooding in, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. MAFS might be officially investigated after complaints about Bryce came flooding in.

It looks like MAFS might be investigated by the Australian Communications and Media Authority after viewers filed complaints about scenes involving Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson.

According to The Wash, the ACMA have received 14 complaints about this year's season of MAFS and four of those were concerning the couple.

"Under the co-regulatory system, the ACMA will refer complainants to the broadcaster in the first instance," they said in a statement.

"If the complainant does not receive a response from the broadcaster within 60 days, or is not satisfied with the response, they may refer their complaint to the ACMA who may choose to investigate."

A Change.org petition also began circulating this week, demands the Nine network "apologise for failing duty of care" to "Melissa during filming of the show, allowing her to remain in a toxic and dangerous environment with her partner for the 'benefit' of the network".

"She is being subject to gaslighting, emotional manipulation, isolation, and countless other textbook signs of a controlling and or abusive relationship. The network has also failed duty of care to viewers putting together a final edit that shows these signs, supporting the relationship, and completely ignoring the obvious signs of control and abuse Melissa is subject to. This situation is incredibly triggering and stressful to watch," the petition reads.

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7:30pm on Channel Nine.

2. Demi Lovato announces she identifies as pansexual, live on radio.

Following the release of her documentary last week, Demi Lovato has announced that she identifies as pansexual.

During an interview on the podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, Lovato opened up about her sexuality and past engagement to her fiancé Max Ehrich.

"I was engaged to a man last year. I totally thought I'd be married, maybe pregnant right now, and that's not the case, so I've just stopped kind of attaching myself to — I know that my life is not going according to my plan," she told Rogan, before sharing that she's planning on adopting children in the future.

"In this moment I want to adopt [children] for sure," she explained.

"I also don't know if I'm going to end up with a guy, so I can't really see myself even getting pregnant."

"I don't know. I'm so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off."

Rogan then asked, "What do they call that? 'Pansexual'?"

"Yeah, pansexual," said Lovato, adding, "[I like] anything, really."

Lovato also shared that she had her sexual awakening when watching Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair kiss in the 1999 film Cruel Intentions.

"[I] felt a lot of shame because growing up in Texas as a Christian, that's very frowned upon. I shut it down before I even let myself process what I was feeling."

3. Bachelor In Paradise’s Mary and Conor have had their baby, and their Instagram pictures are sparking some serious joy.

Over the weekend, Bachelor in Paradise couple Mary Viturino and Conor Canning welcomed their first child together, 15 months after meeting on the reality TV show.

Sharing the news on Instagram on Saturday, the couple shared a sweet photo of their new family, and revealed the fitting name they chose.

"Conor and I present to you Summer Elizabeth Canning. Six weeks earlier than planned, but she is doing such an amazing job. I feel like she’s already a daddy’s girl. Chanel can’t wait for a cuddle," Mary wrote.

While Conor wrote on his social media, "Welcome to the world Summer Elizabeth Canning. Just like your Mum you know how to make an entrance.

"You surprised us six weeks early while your daddy was away working in Sydney! The world is already a better place now that you are in it. We love you."

Mary and Conor first met on season three of Bachelor in Paradise in early 2020. Mary has a daughter named Chanel from her previous relationship, while Summer is Conor's first child.

Congratulations to the now-family-of-four!

4. Taylor Swift just dropped a new, old song and everyone is convinced it’s about Joe Jonas.

Swifties, listen up. Taylor Swift has just dropped so more, new old music and we can't contain our excitement.

Today, we get to enjoy a never-released song from the rerecorded version of her album Fearless (Taylor's Version), titled 'You All Over Me (From the Vault).'

Now, not only is the song an absolute banger, in our opinion, but it's also, potentially, about a certain famous ex boyfriend, Joe Jonas.

Let us explain.

Firstly, the song is about not being able to get over your ex and how things ended. So obviously it has to be about someone. Now, onto why we think it's Joe Jonas.

Swift fans noticed that some of the lines in this new, old song match up with another song from the same album, 'Last Kiss'. And supposedly, that song was written about Swift's relationship with Jonas, which lasted from July 2008 to October 2008.

While it's all speculation, we do know that Swift has written about ex boyfriends many times before. So we're going to jump on the bandwagon and assume she's done the same here.

5. 'We were little monkey performers.' 5 actors on what no one tells you about being a child star.

Growing up, many kids dream of being famous actors, living a life of fame and fortune.

But in reality, growing up in the spotlight comes at a high price. One that can cost young actors their freedom, privacy and above all, their childhood.

After Britney Spears released her documentary last month, stars like Mara Wilson and Rivkah Reyes have spoken out about the reality of childhood stardom, which has seen some actors bullied and even "sexually harassed".

Here's what no one tells you about being a child star.

Image: Getty. Mara Wilson

Mara Wilson was just eight years old when she starred as the title character in the cult classic 1996 film, Matilda.

As one of the biggest child stars of the 90s, Wilson fell victim to the "narrative" that "famous kids deserve" the media scrutiny. So much so that she was, "sexually harassed" by the public and media throughout her career.

"I saw many teenage actresses and singers embracing sexuality as a rite of passage, appearing on the covers of lad mags or in provocative music videos," she wrote in an opinion piece for The New York Times this month.

But from a young age, Wilson decided; "That was never going to be me."

"I never appeared in anything more revealing than a knee-length sundress. This was all intentional: My parents thought I would be safer that way."

But sadly it didn't work.

"People had been asking me, 'Do you have a boyfriend?' in interviews since I was six. Reporters asked me who I thought the sexiest actor was and about Hugh Grant’s arrest for soliciting a prostitute," she continued.

For more on what being a child star is really like, read our earlier article here.

