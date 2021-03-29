A thorough investigation into why Bryce really wrote ‘Leave’ last night.

Last night we were served up another platter full of chaotic toxic bulls**t on Married At First Sight.

Bryce Ruthven, who is firmly establishing his position as public enemy number one, decided to throw yet another spanner in the works. He presented his commitment ceremony decision card with the word ‘stay’ emblazoned on it - which would have been perfectly fine if it didn’t have the crossed out word ‘leave’ lurking above.

The moment we're all confused by. Image: Nine.

The choice to take a stand/make a statement/drum up ratings obviously had a controversial trickle down effect to his cast mates - most notably of course being his wife, Melissa.

Stunned into literal silence on the show, we all felt the pain and confusion written all over her face. And for that reason, we want to unpack how the heck Bryce got to the point where he could confidently say that this was the right and proper thing to do.

...This could be a long one, because as we write this we’re finding it incredibly hard to justify any of this mayhem. Even one little bit.

But here we go.

1. The producers interfered, and there are pics to prove it.

If we’re honest with ourselves, we know it’s super naïve of us to think that all decisions and actions on Married At First Sight are made by the contestants themselves, and that producers don’t dabble.