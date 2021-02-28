Matilda star Mara Wilson was just a child when 50-year-old men started to send her love letters.

Mara Wilson was five years old when she watched her brother Danny acting in a film, and decided she wanted to give it a go.

The following year, at six, she landed a role in her first film Mrs. Doubtfire, before appearing in Miracle on 34th Street a year later.

At eight, she starred as the title character in the beloved children's film, Matilda.

But by 13, she was "ruined".

At the time, Wilson remembers an article being written about her, which called her a "spoiled brat" who was now "at midlife". For Wilson, the article reinforced what she now refers to as "the narrative".

"The idea that anyone who grew up in the public eye will meet some tragic end," she explained in an opinion piece for The New York Times this week.

As one of the biggest child stars of the 90s, Wilson fell victim to the "narrative" that "famous kids deserve" the media scrutiny. So much so that she was, "sexually harassed" by the public and media throughout her career.

And this was just one of the consequences that came with childhood stardom.

Here's what growing up in the spotlight was really like for Mara Wilson.

Being "sexualised" as a child actor.

As a young actor navigating Hollywood, Wilson grew up watching how other young women were being represented in the media.

"I saw many teenage actresses and singers embracing sexuality as a rite of passage, appearing on the covers of lad mags or in provocative music videos," she wrote in The New York Times.

But from a young age, she decided; "That was never going to be me."

"I never appeared in anything more revealing than a knee-length sundress. This was all intentional: My parents thought I would be safer that way."

But sadly it didn't work.

"People had been asking me, 'Do you have a boyfriend?' in interviews since I was six. Reporters asked me who I thought the sexiest actor was and about Hugh Grant’s arrest for soliciting a prostitute," she continued.