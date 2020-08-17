Oh. Apparently Locky was actually the "Plan C Bachelor", and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "Locky wasn’t their first choice." Apparently Locky was actually the "Plan C Bachelor".

Locky Gilbert is the man handing out roses on this season of The Bachelor.

But apparently the former Australian Survivor star wasn't Channel 10's first choice. In fact, according to the So Dramatic! podcast, he was actually... third.

"Locky has actually one-upped [Plan B Bachelorettes Elly and Becky Miles] because it turns out he is our Plan C Bachelor," host Megan Pustetto said.

"I am told from a very reliable Channel 10 source that Locky wasn’t their first choice. In fact, he wasn’t even their second choice, he was their third choice – aka their last resort because they had no one else and he was basically chucked into the role at the 11th hour."

According to the source, it was a struggle to try to find someone to fill the role.

"They had a number of hiccups and the first two contestants that were chosen both pulled out at the last minute," she added.

Just last week, Sharna Burgess announced she was also offered the role of The Bachelorette but decided to turn it down. Elly Miles and her sister Becky have now landed the gig.

"It didn’t feel like it lined up right, but who’s to say that that next year it won’t? If I’m still 36 and single next year, I’ll be calling The Bachelor like, 'Okay, let’s do this! I need some help,'" she told the Big Demi Energy podcast.

The Bachelor continues Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In this episode, Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik chat about all the findings from Media Diversity Australia's TV news report. Post continues below.

2. POTENTIAL SPOILERS INCOMING. A bunch of alleged Masked Singer contestants have been leaked.

We're only the second week into The Masked Singer and a bunch of spoilers have already been leaked. And yes, we are listening.

According to the So Dramatic! podcast, Julia Morris, Grant Denyer, Katie Noonan and Sophie Monk are all hiding under the masks.

The podcast also correctly guessed Christine Anu as the goldfish before Monday’s episode of The Masked Singer went live. So either their intel is pretty good or they made a really lucky guess.

So far, fans have guessed Julia Morris as the celebrity hiding behind either the Dragonfly, Queen or Kitten mask. But we're already 100 per cent confident that Sophie Monk is the Dragonfly and Kate Miller-Heidke is the Queen.

Grant Denyer has also been suspected to be the Puppet. Meanwhile, Katie Noonan is suspected to either be the Sloth or the Queen.

The Masked Singer continues tonight at 7:30pm on Channel 10.

3. "One of the best weeks of my life." Bachelor in Paradise's Jamie on his friendship with Jess. (Yes, really).

Remember Jess from The Bachelorette? The Noosa Shire Councillor Jess?

Yep, we now remember him too.

Well, Jamie Doran has just spent a week away with him in Noosa, Que﻿ensland. And oddly enough, he bloody loved it.

Yesterday, the Bachelor in Paradise star uploaded a photo of himself and Jess, alongside a smaller photo of the two of them on the reality TV show.

The caption wrote, "What. A. Week. Actually, what a year!

"Life works in swings and roundabouts. Who would have thought after the infamous dust-up of 2019 (top left) we would still be friends over 12 months later.

"@jess_glasgow, thank you for taking me into your home and showing me what life in Noosa has to offer. I don’t say this lightly: it has been one of the best weeks of my life.

"From surfboard factories to national parks walks and riverside bike rides you filled up each day, and from Mexican restaurants to ocean-front dining you showed me how to celebrate each night.

"Mate, you are a salt of the earth and I’m a better man for having your friendship. Now, get back to work to finance the week of leisure we just had!"

Honestly, we wish we were flies on the wall.

4. Three senior producers have been sacked from The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

For some time now, there have been allegations of workplace misconduct and toxic culture on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

And now, because of these allegations three senior producers have been sacked.

Reporting the news yesterday, Variety shared that the three men were told during a meeting on Monday afternoon, and DeGeneres attended via video link.

According to the publication, the daytime television host was emotional throughout the meeting.

Image: Getty.

Last month BuzzFeed News published claims of a "toxic work culture" on the talk show. One current and 10 former employees were quoted anonymously, most making complaints about executive producers and other managers rather than DeGeneres herself.

A black woman claimed she’d experienced racist comments, including one writer telling her, "I’m sorry, I only know the names of the white people who work here," while another co-workers awkwardly laughed it off.

Three senior producers - Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman - were all cited in the article and as a result, suspended. Now, all three have been fired.

5. Goodness. The latest Harry and Meghan story is that their house is probably... haunted.

Harry and Meghan recently purchased a lovely new home in Santa Barbara, north of Los Angeles.

It looks and sounds very fancy, costing more than AU$20 million, with nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms (which sounds... like a weird ratio), a games room, gym, tennis courts, 'tea house' and pool.

Cool, we guess. Good for them.

But no... no. We simply must talk about how the estate in which their house is built was once reportedly owned by a man with schizophrenia, who was also a sex addict who carried his slippers around his house in his arms like pets.

This is all very important, relevant information that is clearly all their fault, just like how Meghan's favourite snack (...avocado) is fuelling drought and murder".

How very dare she?

This week the Daily Mail ran a story about the 'spooky' history of Meghan and Harry's new home called 'The Chateau'... involving a sex addict with slipper-pets.

This man, Stanley McCormick, died in 1947. 1947. Their home was only built in 2003. It just happens to be on land that McCormick once owned.

Stanley McCormick. Image: Wisconsin Historical Society.

The cooler story here is how his wife, Katherine McCormick, funded most of the research necessary to develop the first birth control pill with the money she inherited after his death.

But back to Stanley and his slippers.

The McCormick family made their fortune with the invention of the McCormick Reaper, a machine that revolutionised agriculture.

For more on the story behind about Harry and Meghan's new house, read our earlier article here.

Feature Image: Instagram@locklangilbert/ Channel 10.