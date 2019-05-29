When Game of Thrones ended, Kit Harington thought he was fine. Then he completely broke down.

The actor who plays Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, Kit Harington, has reportedly checked into a wellness retreat following the show’s finale.

The 32-year-old actor checked into a therapy program at Connecticut health retreat Privé-Swiss in order to deal with “some personal issues,” as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

According to the New York Post, Harington – who plays Jon Snow in the wildly popular series – has since been at the luxury facility for almost a month to deal with “stress, exhaustion and alcohol use”.

“Kit has decided to utilise this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” his representative said in a statement to media.

Speaking to Page Six, a source who is reportedly close to the actor said that Harington’s wife, Rose Leslie, has been “extremely supportive”.

“The end of Game of Thrones really hit Kit hard. He realised ‘this is it – this is the end’, it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next?” the source told the publication.

“His wife Rose is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet.”

It’s not the first time Harington has opened up about his struggles with the unprecedented success of the show.

Back in April, the actor admitted that he had a “full-on breakdown” after filming his final scenes on Game of Thrones.

“My final day of shooting, I felt fine… I felt fine… I felt fine… then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit. Then they called ‘wrap’ and I just f*cking broke down,” he told Esquire.

“It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again,” he added.

“But the weirdest bit was when we came off set and they started taking the costume off and it felt like being skinned… it felt like they were unceremoniously for the last time ripping off this character.”

Harington has also previously spoken about how Jon Snow's death and resurrection in the show back in 2015 led to the lowest and "darkest point" in his life.

"It wasn't a very good time in my life," he told Variety. "I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world when actually, I felt very vulnerable. I had a shaky time in my life around there – like I think a lot of people do in their 20s."

"My darkest period was when the show seemed to become so much about Jon when he died and came back. I really didn't like the focus on the whole show coming onto Jon," he added.

"When you become the cliffhanger of a TV show, and a TV show probably at the height of its power, the focus on you is f*cking terrifying.

"That was a time when I started therapy and started talking to people. I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn't talking to anyone."

In new documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, which was released on Monday, Harington broke down in tears during a table read when he learned the fate of his character, Jon Snow.

Later on in the documentary, he thanked the cast and crew after filming his last ever scene on the show.

"I feel like my heart is breaking. I love this show more than, I think, anything," he said.

"It has never been a job for me. It's been my life, and this will always be the greatest thing I'll ever do."

Game of Thrones literally became Harington's life in more ways than one.

Not only did he start the show at just 24 years old, he also married his co-star, Rose Leslie.

In a 2016 interview, Harington said the two fell in love while filming the show's second season. At the time, Leslie played Jon Snow's love interest Ygritte.

“[Iceland] is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love,” he said. “If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it’s becomes very easy to fall in love.”

After announcing their engagement in September 2017 in The Times of London, the couple married on the grounds of Leslie's familial home, Wardhill Castle, on June 23, 2018.

The wedding was attended by a number of the couple's co-stars, including Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Sophie Turner.

Several months after they married, Harington was forced to deny cheating rumours when Russian model Olga Vlaslova claimed that she'd had a month long affair with the actor.

"[Harington] has never even been to Luxembourg nor has he ever met Olga Vlasova," the actor's representative said in a statement.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is available to watch now on Foxtel.

