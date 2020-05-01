The Spill: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. It looks like Karl Stefanvoic and Jasmine Yarbrough are about to welcome their first baby.

Congratulations are (almost) in order!

Today Show host Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough were seen on their way to a Sydney hospital earlier today, ahead of the birth of their baby girl.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail Australia, Karl and Jasmine were seen walking into the hospital with a packed suitcase, as paparazzi swarmed around them.

It was only two days ago that the 36-year-old shoe designer, who married Stefanovic back in 2018, uploaded a photo to her Instagram captioned, “Countdown is on!”

This will be Karl and Jasmine's first child together. They are expecting a baby girl.

Karl has three children with ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn; Jackson, 20, Ava, 13 and River, 12.

2. “You’re yelling at Kitty for the whole class to hear!” Jackie O is every parent homeschooling their kids.

Jackie O Henderson just reminded us that she is just like every other parent right now: struggling with homeschooling.

This morning while on air with Kyle Sandilands on KIISFM, a segment was played called DB's Diaries. In the segment, head of content Derek Bargwanna played behind the scenes footage from the week.

During one snippet, Kyle and Jackie O are preparing to record Jackie's nine-year-old daughter, Kitty for a promo for the show.

Jackie yells out, "Kitty!"

Only to realise she's on a live Zoom call with her teacher and entire class...

"She's on Zoom... s**t," Jackie mutters to Kyle.

"Oh, you're just yelling at Kitty for the whole class to hear," he replied.

Jackie can then be overheard asking Kitty: "Can you put the teacher on mute?"

Too funny.

3. “He’s punishing me.” Inside Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s ‘nasty’ divorce.

Earlier this week, news broke that Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari and her NFL quarterback husband, Jay Cutler were getting a divorce.

And despite releasing a statement to Instagram claiming that the two were amicably parting ways, it seems as though things have progressed and turned nasty.

Cavallari has since shared that she has been trying to purchase a home for a few months now but in court documents obtained by E News! Cutler will not allow her to.

According court documents, Cutler's "lawyer was going to tell their business manager to not release the funds," which Cavallari claims was his way of "punishing" her.

The documents also have two different separation dates listed. Cavallari says they separated on April 7, the day they returned from their holiday in the Bahamas. Cutler lists April 21 as the date of their official separation.

Cavallari is asking to be the designated “primary residential custodian” of their three children Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4, with “reasonable periods of parenting time” for Cutler. Cutler is seeking joint custody and states that he “has always been the available at home parent and primary caretaker” of their kids.

The court documents also claim that Cutler is “guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper.” She has requested child support from Cutler, as well as covering their three children’s health insurance. Cavallari also claims that she has always been the “primary residential parent,” diverging from Cutler’s account.

So sadly, it looks like things might get messy.

4. Iggy Azalea may have just pulled a Kylie Jenner and had her first baby in secret.

These are strange times we find ourselves in. And in possibly the strangest new we've heard this week, Iggy Azalea may or may not have given birth to a baby in secret.

Multiple news outlets are reporting the Aussie rapper, whose real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly, pulled a Kylie Jenner, managing to hide her pregnancy and the arrival of her first child with boyfriend Playboi Carti.

(Remember when Kylie Jenner waited until after the birth of baby Stormi to tell the world she'd even been pregnant? Those were the days.)

While the couple hasn't confirmed the news, there are a few hints in Iggy's social media activity that could support these rumours.

Iggy last posted on Instagram in December 2019. She's also wiped most of her Instagram posts, which suggests she might be trying to re-brand herself. She's also been tweeting a lot lately, musing on not having to explain yourself as you get older, and waiting to be entertained.



Despite contestant Reynold Poernomo being a clear favourite to win this year’s season, it looks like he may have some competition.

An Instagram post suggests Brendan Pang may also make it far in the competition. Daily Mail reports on Sunday, one of his friends living in Perth shared a screenshot from their video chat on Instagram.

Brendan video-called his friend from his hotel in Melbourne, where he has been staying since January while filming MasterChef.

This suggests he is still filming the show in Melbourne. The publication believes six contestants remain in Melbourne, where they’re self-isolating when they aren’t filming.

