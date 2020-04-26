'I want to move forward.' Karl Stefanovic on defending his new wife, and his mental health.

Karl Stefanovic has given a rare reflection on his public divorce from Cassandra Thorburn, his subsequent marriage to Jasmine Yarbrough, and the salacious reporting around the media circus that was.
The journalist, who returned to the Today show at the start of the year, separated from Thorburn, his wife of 21 years and the mother of their three children, in 2016.
Five months following the separation, the Channel Nine presenter met shoe-designer Yarbrough, a decade his junior, while onboard a luxury cruise ship in Sydney.
They later went public with their relationship in 2017, when they were pictured in Bora Bora on James Packer’s yacht.
At the time, Karl’s detractors thought he had moved on from his marriage too quickly and their relationship was the catalyst for an onslaught of media attention, intense scrutiny and the ruthless intrusion of their personal lives.
"She’s been through so much. She’s been pilloried and accused of things that didn’t happen," Stefanovic said of his now-wife, who is currently pregnant with their first child together, in a new interview with Stellar magazine.
"It’s not her fault she fell in love with bugalugs, and the accusations were wrong about her stealing me from Cassandra. It’s rubbish and it’s hurtful.
"She’s just a beautiful, sweet woman from Queensland who runs a business and fell in love with me."
Happiest of Birthdays my love! Thank you for being my biggest supporter, my rock and my sidekick ❤️ I love you
Top Comments
Why do you always find it necessary to point out that she is "a decade his junior"? They are both consenting adults. A ten year age difference is not remarkable. Why do you keep invoking it? Are you trying to create a stigma?
Theres something off about this.Why so public?
Perhaps to get in front speculation driven by podcasts made by his ex about divorce? With the amount of insinuations and nastiness that have been thrown around about his current wife, I don't think it's unreasonable for Stefanovic to be setting the records straight, once and for all (noting he has been largely silent until now on these matters).
You could have said the same about his ex Cassandra's many, many interviews she has done on her breakup.