1. Jamie Doran says his “mum and dad don’t really talk to me anymore” after his Bachelor appearance.

Jamie Doran has spilled even more behind-the-scenes goss about Bachelor in Paradise. And yes, we are listening.

In part three of his interview on the So Dramatic! podcast, Jamie went into detail about his walk-out on the show and what happened beforehand which wasn't shown on TV.

"What happened was, and no disrespect to Renee here, I didn’t watch Matt Agnew’s season. So we go to dinner one night [on Bachelor in Paradise] and I thought she was one of the makeup ladies so I gave her a hug and all of a sudden she’s sitting down at dinner with us and everyone’s going at her," he told host Megan Pustetto.

"So Renee’s being attacked at the table and I stood up and said, 'This is BS, she’s being bullied. I won’t stand for this. I’m not impressed, this either stops or I leave the show'."

Jamie said he left the table in a "heightened state" before being told that Timm was leaving. The "bullying" incident coupled with the news of his friend leaving was what apparently sparked his reaction.

Jamie also explained that he's received death threats after appearing on The Bachelorette last year. But the "DMs have softened" in recent months.

However, there's sadly still memebers of his family who no longer talk to him.

"Mum and Dad don’t really talk to me anymore," he said.

Jamie added that his family are "private" and "don’t like this public perception" of him. His sister is apparently the only one he speaks to.

"My communication with my family is very limited. I see them once a year at Christmas and that’s it."

2. A list of how much coin ex-Bachelor stars make on Instagram has dropped, and we have no clue who the winning lass is.

It's no secret that going on The Bachelor can seriously boost your social media career. And now we now just how much the ex-Bachie stars are supposedly making.

According to Influencer Marketing Hub’s Sponsored Post Calculator, compiled by ManySpins.com, the top earning contestant is none other than... Emma Rose.

If that name doesn't ring a bell to you, you're not the only one. Emma was a contestant on Tim Robards' season back in 2013. She decided to voluntarily leave the mansion herself after realising she wasn't "fully" in it.

"I just wanted to have a bit of a chat with you, and let you know that I’ve decided to leave the house," she told Tim at the time.

"It’s nothing to do with you, you’re amazing. It’s just because I feel like there’s a lot of girls here who are really, really into this, and really here for the right reasons, and I just feel like I’m not fully here."

While she has stayed away from the spotlight since, she now has 584k followers on Instagram and apparently earns about $3,140 per sponsored post.

Aside from Emma, other Bachie stars who earn eye-watering amounts of cash include former Bachelorette Sam Frost, who makes an estimated $3,040 per post, 2013 Bachelor winner Anna Heinrich, who could earn $2,040 per post and SAS Australia's Ali Oetjen who could earn $1,070 per post.

Yep, that's a pretty good gig right there.

3. Susie from MAFS and Todd Carney hint they're expecting their first baby together.

Married at First Sight's Susie Bradley and NRL player Todd Carney might be expecting!

During a recent interview with the 257 Collective podcast, friend and fellow NRL player Mitchell Pearce was asked to describe his top three NRL players of all time. He named Carney as one of them.

He was then asked how Carney's been lately.

"[Todd Carney's] going well now, he's killing it, having a baby and everything he's on fire," he said.

Oops.

The baby news was further suggested when Carney uploaded a festive photo with Susie and her five-year-old daughter Baby. The shot was captioned, "That Christmas feeling. I love you three."

He's standing next to two people.

Image: Instagram.

This comes a few months after Susie hinted that the couple secretly got engaged.

Uploading a photo to Instagram of Carney, she wrote, "When your sexy fiancé is filming for Channel Seven". However, neither of them have officially announced their engagement.

Image: Instagram.

So we'll be waiting for an engagement and pregnancy announcement!

4. Carlin Sterritt and Timm Hanly are bro-ing it out following Angie and Carlin’s breakup.

When they appeared on The Bachelorette, Carlin Sterritt and Timm Hanly were mates. Good mates.

But of course, when Carlin won over Angie Kent's heart, the two men drifted.

Now, two months after Angie and Carlin split, the pals are back together.

The former finalists were spotted enjoying each other's company when driving around Melbourne and eating pizza at an event.

Image: Instagram.

This comes months after Carlin shared how Timm's close relationship with Angie contributed to his insecurities and played a role in their breakup.

"She really cared for Timm," he told the How To… Life podcast. "They were kind of messaging a little bit afterwards and I was trying to play it cool, like, it’s fine, you know, it’s all good. I was trying to be nice and do the right thing. And then more and more, her and Timm messaging each other started to really eat me away.

"Then she goes onto the next show, Dancing With The Stars, with this hot Italian dude and I’m like, 'Oh man this is not easy. He’s a good-looking dude!' She would train five hours a day with this guy, five days a week and then fly to Melbourne for four days," he continued.

"So I’m like, 'You get to spend so much more time with this guy, I’m still feeling pretty shit about having just watched you mack-on with all these other dudes.' I wasn’t ready for it. So we had a pretty difficult run."

However, Angie insists that Timm played no role in their breakup.

"Timm and I stopped talking December last year and Carlin and I broke up only two months ago so it had nothing to do with Timm at all," she told Kyle and Jackie O.

Angie and Carlin split in July.

5. A breakthrough role and a two-year marriage: Elliot Page's life in the spotlight.

On Tuesday, Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page announced he is transgender in a powerful statement about being his "authentic self".

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," the 33-year-old began the statement.

"I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.

"I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society," he wrote.

Page asked for patience, saying he was scared about "the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence," but added he will never be silent on the issues and discrimination that faces the queer and transgender community.

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," he shared with his nearly four million followers on Instagram.

Here's how Elliot Page started out, and how he has since became an advocate for change and acceptance in Hollywood.

Breakthrough role on Juno.

Page, born in Nova Scotia, began acting as a child on Canadian television before starring in several major American movies. He starred in 2005 revenge-thriller Hard Candy and 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand.

The following year, Page played the title character in indie film Juno, which chronicles a teenage girl who unexpectedly falls pregnant. It became a box office and critical success, earning Page an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. The New York Times wrote in light of that performance that Page was "frighteningly talented".

