Can exercise make injectables wear off quicker? We asked an expert.

There are lots of sneaky myths out there. And they're very good at making cosmetic procedures like injectables, really quite confusing.

In an effort to demystify this world, Mamamia regularly speaks to expert dermatologists and cosmetics doctors who administer these kinds of treatments — everything from anti-wrinkle injections to fillers and threads.

Because while we like to think we're more educated in this space — and we certainly are — that doesn't mean there still isn't a lot of common misconceptions about these kinds of tweakments. And a lot of them are total BS.

One of the biggest assumptions floating around? That exercise can make injectables wear off faster.

So is there any truth to it?

Speaking with cosmetic doctor Dr Imaan Joshi from Skin Essentials, we asked exactly what we need to know about making injectables last longer.

Here's what she said.

Can exercise make injectables wear off quicker?

According to Dr Joshi, there are no proven studies that show the impact of exercise on the duration/effect of anti-wrinkle treatments and fillers.

"There’s some association between anti-wrinkle injections wearing off faster due to higher metabolic rate but I’m unaware of any reliable studies that support the hypothesis that exercising a lot increases the rate at which anti-wrinkle treatment wears off."

"Similarly, the rate at which each of us breaks down dermal filler varies based on our individual genetics and the degree of cross-linking of the product more than factors such as exercise."

So, there you have it.

As far as Dr Joshi is concerned, there is no correlation between exercise and longevity of injectables for most of us who are regular exercisers — and not elite athletes.

"With anti-wrinkle injections, the drug acts by blocking messaging from the brain via nerves to the muscles, effectively paralysing or killing them before being removed from our system."

"The reformation of lines and wrinkles is due to the generation of new nerves that supply these muscles, eventually causing a return of the lines."

"Nothing to do with exercise but rather science. Exercise is good for you!"

How long the effects of anti-wrinkle injections last depends on some factors, said Dr Joshi.

1. The dose of the drug used.

"The higher the dose, the more nerves paralysed and the more muscles that don’t receive the signal," said Dr Joshi.

2. The rate at which new nerves to these muscles regenerate.

"On average after nerve injury, we know this is six to eight weeks later e.g. surgery, so this is why people START getting movement back gradually till they need further treatment at around three to four months."

So, if you've been regularly getting anti-wrinkle treatments for a while, what does it mean if you've noticed your injectables last longer than they used to?

As Dr Joshi outlines here, it's worth noting that over time and with continued use, the treated muscles will get slightly weaker compared to untreated muscles. Meaning? The same dose can last longer/work better.

"This results in smoother skin and fewer/fainter lines, especially on the forehead, frown and crow's feet, giving a more youthful and refreshed appearance," she said.



"Therefore, in theory, if one was to have regular anti-wrinkle injections four times a year for two to three years and then decided to stop doing so, it would likely take some months for full movement and strength to return to those muscles."

Why do you have to wait to exercise after injectables?

Good question! If exercise has no direct impact on injectables, why do we have to... wait 24 hours before working out?

Well, according to experts, partaking in physical activities directly after injectable treatment can increase blood circulation in the area, which can potentially cause anti-wrinkle infections to diffuse/drift.

Eeep!

On the flip side, there are also some proven benefits of moving the muscles of the injectable site.

As Dr Joshi said, "There’s good evidence to suggest using facial muscles immediately after injections with anti-wrinkle treatment can facilitate faster uptake of the drug and give a faster onset of effect."

The more you know!

How can you make injectables last longer?

Alright, this is the one we're all here for, yeah?

According to Dr Joshi, it's actually pretty simple. "There’s some emerging evidence that taking zinc supplements may help the duration of anti-wrinkle injections."

"The main factor for the longevity of fillers is the type of filler used, placed correctly and in enough quantities and your rate of breaking it down which is very individual."

"But remember longer-acting injectables are a double-edged sword: if the dose is wrong, or the effect is not desired or you get an adverse effect, you’re stuck until it wears off. So as always, buyer beware!"

If you've been skimming and just came down here to get the summarised nuggets (rude!) (but also, smart!), here's what you need to know:

Exercise is not the enemy and is actually really great for skin health.

Don’t smoke (or if you do, quit).

Consider zinc supplements for longer-lasting injectables.

Pay for the proper dose of anti-wrinkle injections/filler and don’t skimp.

In saying all of this, just keep in mind that you're always best to listen to your injector's advice when it comes to areas they think don't need any more treatment. More is not more when it comes to cosmetic injectables.

As Dr Joshi adds, "The aim shouldn’t be to be frozen but to avoid deep etched-in lines."

"It’s better to have lower doses that allow movement and treatment three to four times a year than to be frozen and heavy for months at a time and risk other side effects."

Above all, "Choose an experienced clinician, always".

So make sure you do your research and know the experience and level of training completed by staff.

There you have it! Myths, busted.

