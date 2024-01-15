From 'snail jizz' to under-eye blush: Everything Huda Kattan puts on her face.

What I Put On My Face is Mamamia’s series that takes you inside the beauty cabinets of some of the most influential people. From what skincare products they use to their go-to makeup tips, it’s a pervy look at exactly what they put on their face. And body. And hair. You get the idea.

This week, we speak to Huda Kattan about her beauty empire, the skincare and makeup products she reaches for, and cosmetic treatments she can't live without. Enjoy!

If you like makeup, you'll know Huda Kattan. She's beauty royalty.

But for the uninitiated, Kattan is a celebrity makeup artist, beauty blogger and entrepreneur. She's also the founder of one of the world's biggest cosmetics brands, Huda Beauty, as well as skincare brand WISHFUL.

On social media, the Iraqi-American beauty mogul has a whopping 54.1 million followers on Instagram and 9.2 million followers on TikTok.

To put it short, she was basically creating content before it was cool to create content, single-handedly creating a unique space in the (noisy) beauty market thanks to her no-BS reviews and, of course, her quality products. The people love her.

For example, I literally put lube on my face because she tried it once and said it was a good primer. So.

Lube chat aside, Huda Beauty recently launched a new limited-edition range called the Pretty Grunge Collection, celebrating iconic '90s glam (where do we sign up?!). So, in celebration of all this juicy newness (you can head to Sephora to check it out – but be quick!), I had the absolute pleasure of chatting with THE Huda Kattan. And you're going to bet I asked her absolutely all of the questions.

Huda Kattan's skincare routine.

I'm skincare obsessed, so as a priority I urgently need a nosy into Kattan's skincare cabinet. Because her skin is always... offensively good.

Like, does she triple cleanse? Moisturise five times a day? Use all the actives?

To my surprise, it's actually pretty pared back, with Kattan focusing on hydrating and supporting her skin's barrier.

She told me, "I'm obsessed with our WISHFUL products. I always start my routine by prepping my skin for the day with our Yo Glow AHA and BHA Enzyme Scrub – the perfect base for skincare and makeup."

And yes, pls – do go on...

"I also notice a big difference with my skin if I don't use our Honey Whip Peptide Moisturizer. I have drier skin and realised that Manuka Honey works magic to keep my skin soft and hydrated," she added.

Kattan said she's also a fan of a cult K-Beauty product we guarantee you've seen everywhere (heck, it could already be part of your routine).

"Lastly, I love a good essence, and I'm currently loving the CosRx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence."

Yup! That buzzy snail jizz is apparently worth the hype!

Huda Kattan's everyday makeup look.

In case you couldn't tell from her 7,653 different businesses, Kattan is a busy woman. So, when asked for her everyday makeup look, she told us she goes for one that's both quick and effective – something she can achieve on the go.

"Honestly, I only create products I love and would use myself, so the makeup products I mainly use are from Huda Beauty," she told me.

And honestly, fair.

"I start with my eyes. Depending on my mood, I'll go matte or shimmery and add a little wing (with eyeliner or eyeshadow). I then set my brows and start with the skin."

Is anyone else just learning the correct order for their makeup routine, or...?

Moving onto skin, Kattan said she always colour corrects with Huda Beauty #FAUXFILTER Color Corrector (she uses the shade 'Peach').

"Then I use my Huda Beauty #FAUXFILTER Luminous Matte Concealer all over as a foundation. It has a filtered finish that I love. I use our Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Setting Powder to set my base and Easy Bake and Snatch Pressed Powder in a lighter shade on my under eye to really brighten and snatch my face. Then, I add some blush!

"No look would be complete without my trusted Huda Beauty Lip Contour 2.0 and whatever lip product I'm feeling that day," she added – usually either a balm or a liquid lipstick.

To finish, Kattan applies a swipe of Huda Beauty 1 Coat WOW! Extra Volumizing and Lifting Mascara for "instant dramatic lashes that tie any look together".

Huda Kattan's beauty predictions for 2024.

JUICY. If there's one person who's ahead of the curve when it comes to beauty trends, it's Kattan. So we almost squealed with excitement when she agreed to give us some insider tips as to what's 'in' when it comes to beauty trends.

And apparently, contouring is back – but not as you know it.

"The first trend is contouring, but not the traditional technique! There's so much content of people experimenting with different ways to contour, and I love it."

Enter: Non-touring. The technique that defines your features using zero sculpting products.

Kattan said instead of using the traditional 'outdated' technique, she reaches for a pressed powder to brighten and set, highlighting different areas to sculpt the face.

The second trend? If you're a blush girl, this one's for you.

"I loved the TikTok strawberry and cherry looks," shared Kattan. "People are experimenting with blush shades and placements, and I'm obsessed with blush placements under the eyes to create a pink-toned under eye!"

Think, my ski mask blush hack but... much better.

"Lastly, this might be cheating because I think I started this one, but… lip cuffing! I love this technique, which uses a dark lip liner to contour the lip line and corner of the mouth before adding a gloss or lip balm over for the poutiest lips.

"We just released our Pretty Grunge Collection, which includes a black Lip Contour 2.0, and I'm obsessed with lining my lips with this and adding my Silk Balm over it."

When it comes to what's 'out' for this year, Kattan shared that people will be stepping away from their intense skincare and makeup routines, and opting for a 'less is more' approach, prioritising hardworking products that give instant results. And honestly, we're here for minimal effort, maximum results.

Huda Kattan's unusual beauty tricks.

As a celebrity makeup artist, Kattan is one of those people you just *know* is absolutely bursting with insider secrets and knowledge. So when we asked her to spill on the top beauty mistakes she always sees, we were surprised to learn how three very simple changes can seriously level up your makeup.

"It’s so important to prep your skin properly before makeup," she shared. "It's essential for long-lasting, seamless makeup."

The second mistake we're probably all guilty of? Using the wrong foundation or concealer shade.

"Understanding whether you're cool, neutral or warm tones is a game-changer. Don’t get me wrong, you can break the rules with this, but you need to know and understand the rules before you can break them!"

Lastly, she said "using too much powder" can really mess with your final look – so again, less is always more!

Huda Kattan's favourite cosmetic treatments.

As one of the biggest beauty experts in the industry, Kattan also undoubtedly has access to some of the biggest and best treatments and devices getting around, so when she dished out her favourite skin treatments, you can bet we took notes.

"One of my favourite [treatments] is radio frequency," she said. "It really tightens and brightens the skin. The only downside is that it removes treatments such as injectables and fillers, so that's something to be aware of. I have two at-home machines, one from Panasonic and one from TriPollar, and I can't stop using them. There's such a difference in my face since I started using them.

"Another underrated treatment I never skip is facial massages! They relieve muscle tension, boost blood circulation, help with lymphatic drainage, and can help anyone who tends to bloat. I honestly think everyone should incorporate facial massage into their skincare routine!"

Count us in.

