Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Excuse us, but there’s a rumour that MAFS Heidi and Dr Chris Brown are dating.



Well then.

It seem there’s a rumour floating around that Married At First Sight’s Heidi Latcham is dating Dr Chris Brown.

Heidi, who was married to Mike Gunner on the reality show, has reportedly been on a few dates with the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! host.

“It’s still early days, but word is they’ve been on a few sneaky dates while she’s been down in Sydney visiting Cam and Jules,” a source reportedly told NW magazine.

"Chris comes from a stable family, something that Heidi craves. It was one of the major things she found so attractive about Mike," the source added.

MAFS' Heidi and Mike confirmed they had split on the reunion episode of the show, which aired earlier this month.

During the episode, the pair admitted that they split just three weeks after Heidi moved to the Gold Coast.

"Heidi is so done with all the Mike drama. She's ready to put that chapter of her life behind her and move on," the source said.

We don't know if this rumour is true but we kind of hope it is. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

2. Everything we know about Cass Wood’s new boyfriend Tyson Davis.



Australia was left in tears (again) last night after seeing Cass Wood's heart broken by Richie Strahan.

It was a scene equally as devastating as the rose ceremony which saw Nick Cummins send her home in last year's season of The Bachelor.

But it turns out, the 23-year-old has found love after all. And it didn't take any help from Osher.

Speaking to Mamamia, Cass revealed she was "super happy" with her new boyfriend - Tyson Davis - a rugby player for the Warringah Rats rugby union club on Sydney's Northern Beaches.

(We guess she has a type!)

"Since leaving Paradise I’ve found someone, I have a boyfriend now and I’m super happy,” she told Mamamia. “I had my heart broken twice on national TV but now I want people to know that I am super happy and it’s all worth it.

“I’ve known him for a couple of years and we dated a little bit in 2017," she revealed of Tyson.

"We just met through ruby and being on the Northern Beaches because he’s a rugby player. But that relationship fizzled out because we were both quite young and not ready for a relationship. But when I came back from Paradise he came back into my life and it’s been amazing ever since.

“I believe everything happens for a reason and being on those TV shows really made me grow as a person and realise what I wanted. They made me realise my self-worth, so it was all worth it in the end.”

He and Cass have been dating since December 2018, with the rugby player sharing several snaps of the pair to his Instagram account in recent months.

In a post on her own account today, she cheekily added that her "dream journal" was right.

"I wanted to meet my soul mate when I was 23... and guess what I met him at 23," she posted.

Get it Cass!

3. Chris Lilley hits back at criticism of his show Lunatics: “I’m not trying to be trendy.”



He's the comedian known for producing material that makes viewers instantly think "we shouldn't be laughing at this" while in fits of hysterical giggles.

But following his latest Netflix series Lunatics, many are of the opinion Chris Lilley has crossed the line. (A line he's danced dangerously close to before).

Now, the 44-year-old comedian has hit back at heavy criticism of the controversial series.

Speaking in The Weekend Australian on Sunday, the actor defended his style of comedy, insisting he won't give in to naysayers.

"I'm not trying to do the thing that is trendy at the moment," he said.

Explaining his character choices in Lunatics, he said:

"When you meet them, you think 'I know that type of person' but then there is a twist, something crazy."

"[In] the end you think 'Actually, I kinda relate to this, she just did that thing that I do everyday'."

He said he would continue to create the "clever, layered" characters he has become known for.

4. “I’m very happy.” Bachelor in Paradise’s Davey Lloyd just confirmed he’s no longer single.



Davey Lloyd has revealed he is in love after his stint on Bachelor In Paradise. But with who?

Speaking to Now To Love, he said "No, I am not single... I am very happy."

However, he didn't reveal who, exactly, he has all these feels for.

A source further told the publication: "[Davey and Flo] are definitely not together."

Which leaves us scratching our heads.

Who could Davey Lloyd, who appeared on three separate seasons of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, be with?

Only time will tell. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

5. All the thoughts we have about Melania Trump's bizarre celebratory birthday photo.

Over the weekend Melania Trump turned 49, and the White House decided to mark the occasion of their First Lady’s day of birth, with a particularly strange choice of photo.

In it, Melania (or FLOTUS as she appears on Twitter) is sitting alone on a couch in a green coat with an odd look on her face.

A hoard of photographers surround her, but they seem to be focused on something out of view.

It's... bizarre.

As expected, Twitter users had some hilarious reactions to the post.

"Sitting alone while every single person in the room ignores her in favour of someone else…that’s the photo you go with?” one person commented.

You can read the full post right over here.