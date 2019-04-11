The trailer for Chris Lilley's new Netflix show has dropped and it's already divided fans.

Chris Lilley wears many hats.

In 2007, Australia was introduced to Jonah Takalua from Summer Heights High.

Then, in 2013, he captured the life of private school girls around the country as Ja’mie.

Five years on, Chris Lilley has turned away from his infamous stage personalities to star as six eccentric new characters in a Netflix original called Lunatics.

Watch the trailer for Lunatic on Netflix. Post continues after video.

Exploring the worlds of a real estate agent, a pet psychologist to the stars, a budding museum owner, the future Earl of Gayhurst, an arts and crafts influencer, and a fashion designer with a ‘sexuality disorder’, Chris Lilley is adding six hats to his list of notable personas.

The official synopsis of the plot says “as eccentric and odd as [all the characters] all are, they are scarily recognisable types and they teach us that it’s OK to just be you.”

While we’re having a tough time identifying with… any of the characters, the trailer is still hilarious.

And many fans of the Sydney-born comedian have taken to Twitter to express their excitement.

Omfgggg Chris Lilley’s Netflix show is coming out in less than two weeks pic.twitter.com/otX3GIMVGO — Adam. (@adamhale_) April 7, 2019