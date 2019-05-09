The insane Game of Thrones theory about Daenerys' dragons that could change everything.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.
When your favourite TV show has a penchant for killing off all its main characters, there’s only thing left to do – get your hopes up with the help of fan theories.
With just two episodes left to go until Game of Thrones leaves our screens forever, fans are dissecting every little thing they can ahead of the finale.
Although the Night King and the army of the undead are done and dusted (literally), the North still has one more enemy to face – Cersei Lannister.
But while the end result of the Battle of Winterfell was definitely not what we were expecting, fans have some interesting thoughts about how the North could take back King’s Landing from Cersei Lannister and Euron Greyjoy.
In this week’s episode of Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon, Rhaegal, was shot out of the sky and killed by Euron Greyjoy and the Iron Fleet.
It was… traumatic.
But according to a popular fan theory, Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion might not be Daenerys’ only dragons.
In a trailer for next week’s episode, the second-last ever of the series, many fans noticed Euron’s terrified expression as he looked up into the sky.
But while Euron could have been looking at, well, literally anything, some fans have connected the moment in the trailer to a resurfaced theory about Daenerys' dragons – and to be honest, it's pretty mind-blowing.
In case you've forgotten, Drogon actually completely disappeared for almost the entirety of season four of Game of Thrones.
Although Drogon has mainly been perceived as a male within the show due to his name, it's long been believed among fans that Drogon may have been away laying eggs and having babies during his absence. After all, dragons in the world of Game of Thrones are described as being gender fluid.
Weird, I know.
Here's what the Reddit theory claims:
"This theory says that in the fifth season, when Drogon spends almost a whole season gone, he's actually laying eggs and is, in fact, a female. That's why he was burning fields full of sheep, goats and etc. to feed the baby dragons," Reddit user Justzxcvbnm wrote.
"He's the only one who disappeared, the only one who drove herds and took them all like roasted sheep. What made me rethink this theory was [seeing the] episode five promo, where Euron Greyjoy looks up at the sky and hears a roar of himself... Since he has seen the dragons for a long time, he wouldn't be scared of just a dragon. But what if there are more dragons?"
There's also a major clue hidden in the opening credits of Game of Thrones, which hints at this very theory.
In the opening credits of this week's episode, eagle-eyed fans pointed out a larger dragon pictured with three smaller dragons.
Could this be Drogon and his children? Who knows. Either way, we're into it. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
As to what Euron is looking at in the scene, another popular theory is that Euron is simply looking at Drogon up in the sky, who could be wearing armour fashioned by none other than Gendry.
Only time will tell...
What do you think about this Game of Thrones fan theory? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.
I doubt there are more dragons, GRRM is not that subtle. Drogon disappeared for a season because CG is expensive. The dragons are being killed because it makes us stop and consider whether Dany actually has any claim to the Iron Throne or if we all just arbitrarily supported her because dragons seem cool. And she's so obsessed with her 'right' to it as a Targaryen that she never stopped to think that someone might have figured out a way to defend against the dragons that conquered them once before.
I think Dany will have to die, and the 7 kingdoms will be broken up. Jon doesn't want to be king- Sansa and Gendry would be a good couple to rule Kings Landing. Jaime can have the south, Yara the Iron islands, Jon the north, Tyrion can be hand of the queen (Sansa).
Maybe Bran will even do something before it all ends.
Love that fan theory and hope there are more dragons! Though sadly, I don't think Dani is the best choice to rule (this fictional world), her story arc has taken her into modelling her father and becoming a tyrant. I too suspect Dani may die as I don't think there is time (2 episodes) for a redemption arc for her to see she's gone too far on the pendulum.
Either way, I hope Jon will rule. I don't have any feminist attachment that it should be a woman on the Iron Throne. I think Sansa will be the best choice for ruler of the North, with Jon on the Iron Throne. I do hope that Brienne and Jamie can reunite for a happy ending. Tyrion, either with Sansa or Jon, using his witty bigger picture intelligence to keep the peace, drinking lots of wine, being Tyrion.
Would love to see Tyrion on a dragon too, as I buy into him being a Tagaryen.
I think it will be Jamie who kills Sansa in the end. I don't think it will be Ayra for the second time. I see her as the 'roving' assassin, purging the lands of evil in the name of Seven Kingdoms. Hopefully she and Gendry can figure something out where she can still be true to her nature. Though loved this vimeo fan movie of her and The Hound https://www.theverge.com/20...
Going to miss this show!
I would quite like to see Sansa and Tyrion back together, with her ruling in the north.