The dusty ex-boyfriend theory explains... a lot.

The genre-bending rumoured romance between Taylor Swift and legendary NFL player Travis Kelce is making women question their own relationships.

Swift and Kelce have been linked for a few weeks, but they seemingly confirmed their romance when the 'Blank Space' singer attended the 33-year-old's game over the weekend, sitting beside his mother, Donna, to watch.

The twosome left the game together in a convertible before Kelce rented out a restaurant for an after-party for his team and Swift.

In short... it's so on! And everyone approves of this match.

Kelce is a star athlete, he's broken several NFL records throughout his decade-long career, and as of 2023, he was ranked one of the best players in the entire league.

And Taylor Swift is Taylor Swift.

This match is particularly unexpected because of the man Taylor reportedly dated straight out of her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn. For a few fateful weeks, Taylor and The 1975 frontman Matt Healy were apparently dating, a union that brought a lot of headlines and a lot of confused expressions.

Healy is known as a controversial public figure, the exact opposite to Kelce and Alwyn. Kelce is the wholesome all-American man, while Alwyn is known for, well... not much at all, really, which is better than something bad.

Healy seemed an inexplicable blip in Taylor's dating resumé. And what can explain it? TikTok can.

A TikToker with the apt username @leta_bitchknow has shared her "dusty ex-boyfriend effect" theory with her followers and she's not wrong.

"It's when you're in a really long-term, unfulfilling relationship and then you guys break up, you get this new freedom, and then you date a total loser," the theory states.

"Then directly after the breakup with the total loser, you meet your husband."

In this instance, Healy is the "total loser" and Kelce is Swift's soon-to-be-husband.

As it stands, the post has more than 300,000 likes and with comments like, "The pipeline from toxic ex to bad situationship to perfect husband is REAL", we're on board too.

The crux of the theory is that incredible women often rebound with lesser men before finding their soul mate.

This theory is kind of a continuation of the 'Bad Pancake' dating theory, which gained traction in 2017 and suggested that the first person you date after a long-term relationship is destined to fail in the same way that the first pancake of any batch is typically a big ol' mess.

Taylor Swift is not the only famous woman to experience the dusty phenomenon, either.

Blake Lively is one clear example. In her early years on Gossip Girl, she famously dated her co-star Penn Badgley for three years before marrying Ryan Reynolds in 2012.

So who did she date in between?

Leonardo 'I Only Date 25-Year-Olds' DiCaprio.

They briefly dated in 2012 when Blake was (shock!) just 23 years old.

Then there's Nicole Kidman, who randomly dated US rocker Lenny Kravitz in between her marriages to Tom Cruise and Keith Urban.

During the years that stretched between Sarah Jessica Parker's seven-year relationship with Robert Downey Jr. and her 26-year marriage to Matthew Broderick, she curiously dated Hollywood oddball Nicholas Cage.

Then there are the celebrity women who are clearly still on their journeys to find the elusive One.

This year, Ariana Grande announced her divorce from Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage, rebounding with an actor best known for his portrayal of a singing Sponge Bob, her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

After Emily Ratajkowski's four-year marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard ended, she was linked to a series of men rarely categorised as stable partners: Pete Davidson, Brad Pitt and Harry Styles.

Davidson has been a dependable dusty ex-boyfriend for a few Hollywood women. He helped Kim Kardashian bounce back after her tumultuous marriage to Kanye West, he dated Kate Beckinsale after her divorce from Len Wiseman, and he took some time with model Kaia Gerber before she met her long-term partner, Austin Butler.

Now, let's be clear – Pete Davidson is not a loser. But he is someone women tend to date as a contrast to their former partner. And whether he's a bad pancake, or just a bad partner, so far this man hasn't had much staying power.

Of course, there's an exception to every rule, and Jennifer Lopez is it.

Guess who was her 'dusty ex' between her marriages to Cris Judd and Marc Antony?

Current husband Ben Affleck.

Thankfully for Benny boy, he worked on himself during the years between their broken engagement in 2004 and their reunion in 2021 (and subsequent 2022 marriage).

Ben is living proof that the dusty ex can find a redemption arc.

But Matt Healy, if you're reading this, don't get any ideas.

Feature image: Getty + E!.