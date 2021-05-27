We took a look back at our favourite Australian celebrity wedding photos. Because, why not?

There's something dreamy about celebrity weddings.

The exorbitant shows of money, sponsorship deals and social circles stuffed to the brim with the rich and famous.

They're a guilty pleasure of ours that we just can't draw our eyes away from and, in our very humble opinion, 2021 just hasn't had enough of them.

Side note: Check out these celebrity's first wedding dance songs. Post continues below.

So, in their absence, we decided to round up our favourite throwback wedding photos because, well, why the heck not?

From Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness to Ricki-Lee Coulter and Richard Harrison, here are 11 celebrity weddings pics to trawl through at your leisure.





Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic

Channel Nine journalists, Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic tied the knot in early 2017 at an intimate ceremony in the Kangaroo Valley.

The pair dated for almost two and a half years after working together as the 2014 summer hosts of the Today show, and spent their wedding surrounded by coworkers including Pete's brother, Karl Stefanovic and former co-host Lisa Wilkinson.

Image: Instagram / @sylviajeffreys

Moana Hope and Isabella Carlstrom

AFLW player Moana Hope and her wife Isabella Carlstrom tied the note in mid-2019, at a stunning Toorak venue.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have been married for 25 years, and yes, their wedding photos are just as stunning today as they were in 1996.

Earlier this year, Jackman shared a tribute to his wife to commemorate their anniversary, writing: "Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing.

"From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together... I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life - and, our family together. We’ve only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!

Image: Instagram / @thehughjackman

Image: Instagram / @thehughjackman

Zoe Foster Blake and Hamish Blake

Founder of Go-To, Zoe Foster Blake, and Australian radio host and comedian, Hamish Blake, got married back in 2012, and they remain one of our dream couples.

The pair now share two kids together, 7-year-old Sonny, and 3-year-old Rudy.

Back in 2012, Zoe wrote about the day on her blog, Zo They Say:

"‘I married the love of my life, several lives perhaps, in a very small ceremony that was genuinely the best, most fun, perfect day of both our lives.

"People always say that about their own wedding day, and I generally assume them to be employing hyperbole in exact proportion to the amount of cash, energy and effort they spent on their day, but now, now I get it.

"It is a very, very special day indeed."

Image: zotheysay.

Image: zotheysay.

Image: zotheysay.

Image: zotheysay.

Image: zotheysay.

Image: zotheysay.

Image: zotheysay.

Susan Carland and Waleed Aly

Susan Carland and Waleed Aly married 19 years ago in an Islamic ceremony at Melbourne Zoo in 2002.

Earlier this year, Carland posted a throwback snap of the day, captioning it: "19 years ago today! Guys, I did my own make-up. (also: Men’s suits were massive back then) (yes, I was apparently foreshadowing a Muslim Elsa)."

Image: Instagam / @susancarland

Nadia and Jimmy Bartel

Director of The Connection and blogger behind Chronicles Of Nadia, Nadia Bartel married former AFL player James 'Jimmy' Ross Bartel in February 2014.

The outdoor ceremony took place at Baie Wines on Victoria's Bellarine Peninsula and her intricately beaded gown was by Beyonce-approved Australian designer J'Aton Couture.

The pair officially announced their split in 2019, and in 2020, Nadia shared that it was "the hardest point in [her] life".

Image: Instagram / @nadiabartel

Image: Instagram / @nadiabartel

Jules and Guy Sebastian

Jules and Guy Sebastian celebrated their 13 year wedding anniversary earlier this month, having known each other since Jules was 12-year-old.

The pair married in Manly, New South Wales, in 2008 and Jules shared a tribute to her husband in early May.

"13 years strong with the love of my life," she wrote.

"There is no one like you and I’m so glad you’re mine. Happy Anniversary!"

Sam Armytage

Sunrise host, Sam Armytage tied the knot with 60-year-old horse breeder Richard Lavender in Bowral late last year after a three-day prep period.

“We were all sitting outside as you do around Christmas time, having a champagne and beer on the veranda,” Sam said to her Sunrise co-hosts earlier this year.

"Dad said, 'Just do it, for God’s sake, just do it'. So we did it!"

“It was nice. There was 12 of us there. We organised it in three days and it was fun.”

Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards

The Bachelor's Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards married in a stunning ceremony at Masseria Potenti hotel in Puglia, southern Italy in mid-2018.

The pair met on The Bachelor in 2013 and welcomed their daughter, Elle into the world in November 2020.





Image: Instagram / @charlotteheinrich

Image: Instagram / @steven_khalil

Image: Instagram / @mrtimrobards

Lisa Wilkinson and Peter FitzSimons

Australian journalists, Lisa Wilkinson and Peter FitzSimons first got married back in 1992 before renewing their vows 25 years later in 2017.

The pair returned to their original wedding venue, Sydney’s Balmoral Bathers’ Pavilion to renew their vows, and the photos are just as gorgeous the second time around.

Ricki-Lee Coulter and Richard Harrison

Australian singer, Ricki-Lee Coulter and Richard Harrison married in a french ceremony back in 2015 and the photos are... well, take a look for yourself:

Jesinta and Buddy Franklin

Australian model, Jesinta nee. Campbell and her husband Buddy Franklin married in 2016.

The pair wed in the Blue Mountains of New South Wales in a picturesque ceremony, and now share two children together.

Feature Image: Instagram.