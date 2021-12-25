“How do you say... cucumber?” The 8 most ridiculous celebrity moments of 2021.

From Hollywood actors admitting they don't bathe, to Nicki Minaj refusing to get vaccinated because her cousin's friend's balls were swollen, this year has been packed with ridiculous celebrity moments.

Not to mention the time Hilaria Baldwin couldn't think of the English word for, uh, cucumber.

Here are the most ridiculous celebrity pop culture moments of 2021:

Watch: iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals. Post continues below.

1. Lil Nas X released 666 pairs of... devil shoes.

Image: Getty.

Better the devil you know.

Singer and LGBTQIA icon Lil Nas X collaborated with an American art collective brand MSCHF this year, selling 666 pairs of the Nike Air Max 97 shoes for about $1400 AUD a pair.

In the air bubble of each shoe, there was allegedly a drop of human blood mixed with ink, which six staff members at MSCHF donated. Now that’s generous! The shoes also had a bronze pentagram charm front and centre.

So naturally, Nike wasn’t too keen, even if the world went nuts over the shoes.

The drama ended with the shoes being recalled, due to a lawsuit by Nike. But hey: at least there were only 666 pairs to return.

2. Machine Gun Kelly said he is... "weed".

Image: Getty.

This has to be one of the most iconic pairings of 2021: musician Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and actress Megan Fox.

To solidify their love and show the world just how deep their “soul connection” is, the couple took part in an interview with GQ, and my god we were quaking from their responses.

What were the GQ interview highlights you ask?

Their relationship is both “ecstasy and agony” which sounds super healthy.

They describe their love as “the darkest fairytale.” And just to clarify, most classic fairytales are kind of screwed up when you think about it, so we can’t imagine how dark their ‘fairytale’ is.

They shared the story behind their trip to Bora Bora, which involved taking mushrooms and climbing a mountain in search of a “sacred banyan tree.”

Their first kiss story was just... intense. MGK said: “even our first kiss, she wouldn’t kiss me. We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other’s breath and then she just left.”

And last but not least, the moment where MGK said about himself, “I am weed.” Poetic.

3. The celebrities stopped... bathing.

Image: Getty.

Five very famous celebrities came forward this year, announcing they don’t find bathing essential.

First it was Hollywood golden couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who discussed their lack of a shower routine with Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert.

"I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 [soap] that delivers every time. Nothing else. I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out," Ashton said.

The couple then added they don't often wash their kids - Wyatt, seven, and Dimitri, four - daily.

Mila shared she "wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns ever," while Ashton said: "now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

Next up we have Dax Shepard himself and his wife Kristen Bell.

They too don’t wash their kids daily.

Dax and Kristen shared their thoughts on the US talk show The View, noting they often forget to remind their kids - Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six - to shower.

“We had to start saying [to each other], 'hey, when’s the last time you bathed them?' They don’t smell," Dax said.

While Kristen elaborated: "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once we catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There’s a red flag.”

And you know what, Kristen is right: when you can actually smell the fact that someone hasn’t bathed in days that is a red flag.

Last but not least, we have Jake Gyllenhaal.

"More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves," he said to Vanity Fair this year.

"We naturally clean ourselves." Yep. He said that.

4. Adam Driver turned into a hot horse.

Image: Getty. Image: Getty. Actor Adam Driver is going from strength to strength with each year, and 2021 has been no different.

Driver is most well-known for his roles in Marriage Story, the Star Wars franchise, BlacKkKlansman, and the upcoming House of Gucci.

But what is Driver arguably most known for in 2021? For being a sexy horse.

“We just got a new house, and we did construction. Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom there was one toilet. And a lot of times in the middle of the night when we're with the baby, we gotta pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘can we please have two toilets next to each other?’”

And her wish was granted.

Now the loved-up couple can urinate and defecate next to each other whenever the mood strikes them. Now that’s true love.

8. Hilaria Baldwin was accused of faking a Spanish accent for over two decades.

Image: Getty.

Now onto one of the most bizarre moments of 2021: Hilaria Baldwin and... accent gate.

The ball started rolling just before Christmas in 2020, when it was revealed via Twitter that sometimes Hilaria “pretends” to be Spanish.

Listen to Cancelled: Hilaria "Fake Accent" Baldwin. Post continues after audio.





@lenibriscoe documented Hilaria’s “decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person,” and the videos that went viral afterward were pretty awkward.

Case in point: the confusion over how to pronounce the word “cucumber.”

Ultimately, Hilaria responded to the virality of her ever-changing accent in February this year.

“The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained: I should have been more clear and I’m sorry,” she wrote on Instagram.

And we were thankful to have that cleared up. All we can hope for Hilaria now is that she isn’t scarred by the humble cucumber.

What do you think was the most ridiculous celebrity moment for 2021? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.