"A self-imposed prison." Megan Fox made a comment in 2009. She's still being punished for it.

There was a time where Megan Fox's face was everywhere.

She was in movies, on television, gracing magazine covers and an ever-present name on those cringe-worthy 'sexiest woman alive' polls.

Her job was to act, but no one paid much attention to that.

Watch: Megan Fox explains being 15 and sexualised in Hollywood. Post continues below video.

Fox was a young woman in Hollywood during the same period of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Mischa Barton. These four (and others) are the names most often cited when we reflect on the sexist, voyeuristic media landscape of the time, but Fox experienced it all too and it informed the last 10 years of her life.

Fox, now 35, faced a barrage of inappropriate press, headlines and interviews fixated on her body and sexuality.

She was vocal about her distaste for it all. Not that it mattered.

During that period, she was very publicly not hired for the third movie in the Transformers franchise, after she called director Michael Bay "Napoleon" and made an inappropriate comparison to Hitler in a 2009 interview.

"He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is," she told Wonderland magazine. "So he's a nightmare to work for but when you get him away from set, and he's not in director mode, I kind of really enjoy his personality because he's so awkward, so hopelessly awkward."

Later in the interview she added Bay would give her directions to "be hot".

Within days, a letter appeared on Michael Bay's official website that had been penned by three "Loyal Transformers Crew". The letter defended Bay against Fox's comments, suggested she was ungrateful given he'd plucked her from "total obscurity" and described her as, among other things, "dumb as rocks", a "b*tch" and "Ms. Sourpants" — "sadly she never smiles," they wrote, and suggested that she would have more success as a "porn star" than an actor.