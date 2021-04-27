Bryce and Melissa now have a… *checks notes* …podcast, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Bryce and Melissa now have a… *checks notes* …podcast.

In a move that precisely no one asked for, Married at First Sight's most notorious couple, Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson are starting a podcast all about... themselves.

A trailer for the pod, named 'What Happens After' dropped today and features the pair discussing things like marriage, kids and how family and friends feel about their relationship.

Spoiler alert: it's all positive.

"I think our parents like the relationship, I hope they do," Bryce says.

"I think our parents know the true Bryce and Melissa, so they've been supportive the whole way through," Melissa adds.

"Our friends are wrapped with us. I think they're all very happy we've been matched together, because we get along so well."

Other highlights from the two-minute trailer included Bryce saying it was "about time they made things legal" and that he "wasn't getting any younger" so would have to "do some convincing" when it came to babies, as Melissa has said in the past she would not like to have kids.

2. Yup. It’s happening again. New Tristan Thompson cheating rumours are swirling.

So it looks like Khloe Kardashian's on-and-off boyfriend, Tristan Thompson may have cheated on her again...

The allegation came out on the No Jumper podcast this week, when one woman asked another, referred to as 'Sidney' "how was Tristan Thompson's dick?"

"He told me he was not in a relationship anymore, so I said okay. We talked, we hung out..." she said.

This comes after Khloe announced she was officially back with Tristan in March.

Yes, this is the same Tristan who previously cheated on Khloe while she was wife was pregnant with their daughter, True.

...And, on another occasion, with Kylie Jenner's ex-best friend, Jordan Woods.

"Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan," Khloe wrote when her daughter was born in 2018.

"She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as they possibly can."

3. A Geordie Shore star is (rightly) pissed off at a TV channel for making an entire show criticising her face.

Geordie Shore and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star Charlotte Crosby has hit back at British TV network Channel 5 after they said some not-so-nice things about her face.

Earlier this week, Channel 5 aired an episode of Celebrities: What Happened To Your Face?, which looks at "facial flaws of the famous", focused on Charlotte.

The 31-year-old later shared a statement on Twitter, calling out the show for being "immoral and insensitive".

"At a time when the broadcast and media world were backing a policy of 'be kind', Channel 5 and Crackit decided to commission this one-hour special on 'rubber lip Charlotte' (their words not mine)," she wrote.

"Their 'experts' dissected my 'plastic face' with disgust, discussing my fluctuating weight (with images), and then decided to flash up the worst troll comments from the past five-six years."

She when on to say that her agent was "appalled" after finding out about the show last year and warned Channel 5 about how detrimental it would be to her mental health.

In response, Channel 5 issued a statement to Metro, saying the network and Crackit Productions "take duty of care very seriously".

"While we acknowledge that the programme was Ofcom compliant, we have taken on board Charlotte’s feedback and removed the episode from our streaming platform My5. We apologise for any upset caused."

4. Why everyone thinks Kim Kardashian is dating Van Jones.

Well, this is an usual pairing.

Two months after filing for divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and CNN reporter Van Jones are rumoured to be dating.

The pair have reportedly been friends for years and worked together to get Alice Johnson pardoned from a life sentence back in 2018.

But despite the rumours, sources close to Kim say they only have a working relationship and have bonded over their interest in criminal justice reform, according to the Daily Mail.

Image: Kim Kardashian and Van Jones in 2018. A source also told Page Six that Kim has had people slide in her DMs trying to set her up with billionaires and royals.

"People are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she's worked with to set her up with everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs," the source told the publication.

"People are also trying to reach out to her via DM," they added.

However, the source claimed Kim is "not looking for anyone right now".

"She's not looking to jump into anything but is keeping an open mind."

5.Thor has been filming in Sydney for months and DAMN there's a lot of gossip.

Image: Instagram.

If you haven't already noticed, Sydney has become the new Hollywood.

Chris Hemsworth has convinced plenty of his A-lister pals (including Natalie Portman, Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy and Christian Bale) to join him in Australia. That's partly because Thor: Love and Thunder is filming here.

Since January 26, the much-anticipated Marvel film has been filming in locations across Sydney. And my goodness, there has been a lot of gossip that's come out of it.

Including cameos and dating rumours, here's all the Thor: Love and Thunder gossip.

Taika Waititi is dating Rita Ora.

News has it that Thor director Taika Waititi has been dating Rita Ora for the past month. Last week, the British singer posted a carousel of photos to Instagram, including a photo of herself and Waititi cuddling.

Now, sources close to the pair have confirmed they've been seeing each other for quite some time.

"They've been a couple since early March but kept things low key. However, all their friends know about the relationship. They're really into each other," a source told The Sun.

The couple has been photographed together on numerous occasions.

In March, Ora and Waititi were pictured together for the first time at a dress-up party hosted by lead Thor actor, Chris Hemsworth.

Weeks later, fans saw them at late-night bar Big Poppas on Oxford St.

And just last week, the couple was photographed with Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon, exiting a private jet in Sydney after a trip to Gold Coast, Queensland.

