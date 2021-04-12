Bryce and Melissa are doing the interview rounds and all their future plans are terrifying, plus more in Celeb in 5.

1. Bryce and Melissa are doing the interview rounds, and all their future plans are terrifying.

Married at First Sight's Bryce and Melissa just had a very telling interview with TV Week where they shared their plans for the future and oh boy, they really are living in their own world, aren't they?

"After watching what's happened on the experiment, people are going to find it hard to believe we've actually worked out," Bryce said.

"When you go through a unique experiment, you either go south or north, and it's obviously worked for us. Hopefully, people accept that we're very happy together and accept the relationship for what it is."

Melissa stood by Bryce, saying she would "forcefully deny" that their relationship is toxic.

"It does feel like it's us against the world," the 32-year-old admits.

"There's not a lot of positivity about our relationship out there. But we're not letting people's opinions about our relationship dictate us.

"We've been told our relationship is unhealthy, but I would forcefully deny that. While I haven't had a lot of relationships, we love each other so much and are exactly like any other normal couple. It's probably one of the best things I've ever had in my life."

