Warning: This article contains spoilers for Bridgerton. If you haven't watched it already, go binge it immediately and then come back to read this.

Netflix's regency-era period drama Bridgerton had major expectations, and lucky for all of us, it lived up to them all.

The show's eight-part first season focused on the competitive world of London high society's 'season', where debutantes were presented at court and tried really hard to find a husband.

The eldest daughter of the Bridgerton family, Daphne, begins the season promisingly, but her protective older brother Anthony straight up ruins her chances of finding a decent husband by dissuading suitors that he doesn't see fit. Which is basically everyone.

But then Daphne meets brooding Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, who has sworn to never marry or have children. They fake a courtship for mutual benefit, until suddenly it doesn't feel very... fake.

There's also a juicy gossip column from a 1813, British version of Gossip Girl, string quartet versions of recent top 40 songs and lots of sex.

It's bloody spectacular.

And very bingeable, which has now presented a problem. Because we're done with the show and we need more. Will we be getting it?

There's no official word on whether Netflix will commission a second season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced series. But it has received a major following online and Shondaland shows are known for their longevity. I mean, Grey's Anatomy is on season 17.

According to Variety, Netflix projects Bridgerton will reach 63 million households within 28 days of its Christmas Day release, making it the fifth-most watched Netflix original to date.

Basically, we're confident we'll be seeing more of the Bridgertons and Featheringtons in the future.

And hopefully also more... Simon. Image: Netflix.

If we do... what can we expect to see? Bridgerton is based on a book series by author Julia Quinn and there's uh, eight novels. So there's a lot of material to draw on for the TV show.

Here's everything we know so far about a possible Bridgerton season two.

Filming for a second season was meant to have begun already.

Alright, so there's been no official announcement from Netflix. But this is a damn good sign.

According to What’s on Netflix, production for a second season was actually set to begin in July 2020, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The production schedule, seen on ProductionWeekly, listed the second season of Bridgerton as being renewed, but that the filming start date has been rescheduled to March 2021.

If it's coming, it probably won't be until 2022.

Okay, so this is a bummer.

Under the original filming schedule (meant to have begun in July 2020), season two filming was meant to wrap up in May 2021 - which means it requires a very lengthy filming schedule.

That's not surprising given the sets and costuming required, but be prepared that even if filming does get underway in March, it's unlikely we'll see season two this year. Boo.

What will Bridgerton season 2 be about?

If Bridgerton continues to follow Quinn's books (season one correlated to events in her first Bridgerton book, The Duke and I) season two will likely be based on her second book of the series, called The Viscount Who Loved Me.

An easter egg in the season one finale actually points to this too.

Image: Netflix.

The Viscount Who Loved Me is centred around Daphne's protective older brother Anthony Bridgerton and his quest for love. The book also looks into how the death of the Bridgerton father, Edmund, impacted his oldest son.

Now, get this: In the book series, Edmund died of a bee sting, and his fear of stings plays a major part in his romantic journey. This is a shot from the final seconds of season one's finale:

The camera lingered on this bee for TOO LONG for it to be just a coincidence. Image: Netflix.

Each of the eight Bridgerton books focuses on one of the eight Bridgerton siblings, and thankfully everyone involved in the show seems keen to continue bringing them to the screen.

"We know there are eight Bridgerton siblings [and] there are eight Bridgerton books,” showrunner Chris Van Dusen told Cosmopolitan.

"I would love to be able to explore love stories and romances for all the Bridgerton brothers and sisters, of course," showrunner Chris Van Dusen told Cosmopolitan.

He told Collider season one did a great job at setting up some character storylines.

"I think we've done some work in season one to set up other characters. We really dig into Anthony's love story. We're really exploring Benedict as well, and Colin, and Eloise's relationship. I think it's a deep well of story for us to explore."

"If we're sticking to the books, it's sort of Anthony's turn now," Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne, told Harper's Bazaar.

"There's no such thing as a happy ending, is there? I think love's always shifting and changing. So who knows? I'd like to see what happens next. And also, I'd like to see Daphne get involved in Anthony's love life since he was so involved in hers."

Plus, there's a wealth of other characters and sub-plots we need closure for.

Who will inherit the Featherington estate? What happens to Marina Thompson and her baby? How do the Duke and Duchess of Hastings adjust to parenthood? What about Penelope and Colin? And importantly, will Queen Charlotte and Eloise discover the identity of Lady Whistledown?

So. Many. Questions.

If you need us, we'll be here manifesting an official announcement from Netflix.

Feature image: Netflix.