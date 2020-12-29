It's the Netflix series that arrived at the perfect time. You know, that rather hazy patch between Christmas and New Year where you're completely unaware of the date, time or how many leftovers you've demolished.

Yes, Bridgerton, in all its lavish glory plonked onto our screens to welcome us to a world of (literal) breathtaking costumes, quaint courting, steamy smooch scenes and classical remixes of Ariana Grande songs.

Watch the trailer for Bridgerton right here. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

But while you've been lapping up the world of snuff-sniffing queens and meddling matchmaking mums, we KNOW you've been trying to figure out where the heck you've seen these actors before.

Which is why we've found every single one of them on Instagram and prepared a cheat sheet of sorts for you to peruse.

You are very much welcome.

Bridgerton’s Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings AKA Regé-Jean Page

Image: Netflix + Instagram. We’re all guilty of googling ‘Hot Duke’ the second he waltzed onto our screens. Because… ooooft. And we’re delighted to report that Regé-Jean is just as dreamy off-screen as he is on it.