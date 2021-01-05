A 'regency boot camp' and an intimacy coordinator: 9 things you didn’t know about Bridgerton.

Less than two weeks after its premiere, Bridgerton is on track to become one of Netflix's biggest original shows of all time.

The eight episode series, which premiered on Netflix on Christmas Day, is projected to reach 63 million households within the month. And it's not hard to see why.

For those few who haven't seen it yet, the addictive period drama delves into the world of Regency era London as Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) prepares to enter the competitive "marriage market".

Based on Julia Quinn's novel of the same name, the series features breathtaking costumes, scandalous gossip, endless drama, and a certain 'Hot Duke'.

And yes, we binged it in less than 24 hours.

As we mourn the end of Bridgerton and beg Netflix for a second season, here are nine things you didn't know about the addictive series.

The cast attended a 'regency bootcamp'.

Before filming began on the period drama, the cast attended a 'regency bootcamp' for six weeks.

According to the Welwyn Hatfield Times, the boot camp involved training in "etiquette, horse riding, dancing, voice lessons, pistol training, and boxing," among other things.

"We literally did it all," Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, told Cosmopolitan UK.

"We had amazing intimacy coordinators, we had horse riding lessons, dance rehearsals, etiquette training, piano lessons... so we ticked every box in that respect."

There was an intimacy coordinator on set.

Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. Image: Netflix. As the season progresses, there's no denying that Bridgerton gets pretty damn steamy.