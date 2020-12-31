A Princess Diana connection and hidden bees: 6 details you probably missed in Bridgerton.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Bridgerton. If you haven't watched it already, go binge it immediately and then come back to read this.

Bridgerton is the latest Netflix series everyone's talking about. And it's not hard to see why.

The addictive new series, based on Julia Quinn's novel of the same name, delves into the scandalous world of Regency era London and follows the Bridgerton family, led by matriarch Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), whose eldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) is ready to enter the competitive "marriage market".

The show only just dropped on Netflix on Christmas Day, but most of us have already accidentally bing-watched the entire eight episode series.

But while we were collectively obsessing over the latest gossip from Lady Whistledown, the gorgeous costumes and yes, a certain 'Hot Duke', you probably missed a few details in the show.

From a Princess Diana connection to hints about a potential second season, here are six things you didn't know about Bridgerton.

Modern music covers.

