We need to talk about the controversial scene in Bridgerton, and the story behind it.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.



Ever since it's blessed Christmas Day arrival, Bridgerton, Netflix’s lush new Regency romance, has had viewers talking.

But there's one scene in particular that has fans concerned, rather than captivated.

Bridgerton, which is predicted to be Netflix's fifth-biggest original series launch of all time with more than 63 million households watching it in the first four weeks, is based on the bestselling novels by Julia Quinn.

The series is set between 1813 and 1827 and follows the wealthy Bridgerton family, which comprises of eight siblings, each helpfully named in alphabetical order, as they navigate life in London society.

Bridgerton's first season is adapted from Julia Quinn's novel The Duke and I, and focuses on oldest sister Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) who is launched into the season of arranging matches for marriage.

After embarking on a mutually beneficial fake courtship with Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) the pair eventually marry and embark on a torrid romance.

The early days of their marriage are marked by passionate lovemaking in every corner of their sprawling estate (you'll never look at a library ladder the same way again) but quickly turns combative when Daphne realises that Simon has been deceiving her.

Take a look at the trailer for Bridgerton. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

Daphne finds out that Simon lied about his inability to have children.

It's not that he physically cannot have them, it's just that he vowed to his father that he would never produce an heir out of vengeance for the abuse the man put him through.