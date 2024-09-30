The rise of 'yoga boobs'.

The size of women's breasts has been a topic of discussion since… forever. Between their shape, enhancements and lifts, the appearance of a woman's breasts has long ignited a debate as to what constitutes a 'good' set of boobs and a 'bad' set of boobs.

It makes sense why, then, the stats surrounding how women feel about their breasts are complex.

According to a recent global study, a whopping 70 per cent of women are unhappy with their breast size. A little over forty-seven per cent wanted larger boobs, while 23 per cent wanted them to be smaller.

Interestingly, as pointed out in a recent episode of The Quicky, those who had lower exposure to Western media were less likely to experience size dissatisfaction. As host Claire Murphy explained, it can be a psychological issue as well as a physical one. Referencing a 2022 survey by the University of Canberra, she said Australian women with larger breasts were actually found to be less satisfied with their size and that there are very real implications.

There was also a study by researchers at Loyola University in Chicago that found that when a job applicant appeared large-breasted, she was more favoured for clerical roles, but not managerial positions, and the opposite was found in smaller-breasted applicants.

Which brings us to where we are now, in 2024.

Because according to a New York Times article, breast augmentations are officially out — and women are taking back control of the breast narrative by downsizing to smaller boobs, with surgeons witnessing a rise in breast reduction surgery.