Kim Kardashian and the one thing celebs never say about Hollywood's impossible beauty standards.

Kim Kardashian is one of those celebrities who could be anywhere from 23-years-old to 53-years-old. An ageless famous face perfectly smoothed of any crinkle or wrinkle or evidence of life lived.
She's 43, you know. Just a few years shy of middle age, and yet she wouldn't look out of place at a 21st birthday celebration.
It's a dangerous tightrope she's been walking; building herself into the epitome of (what society tells us is) female beauty. A face and a body that is widely revered as being close to perfect in the eyes of traditional beauty standards.