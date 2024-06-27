Kim Kardashian and the one thing celebs never say about Hollywood's impossible beauty standards.

Props should be given to her and her sisters, that she at least helps quash the idea that women need to be rake thin and lacking in any curve or bump. But her hourglass figure is curated—a heightened version of what she was born with.

It seems after all these years of presenting herself to the world as an ageless immortal-esque being, Kim has finally realised something. Even she can't keep up with the impossible standards she's set for herself (and all of us).

On the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she informed the camera that she had about a decade left in her.

She was talking about her desire to pursue acting, musing that she could do "a movie a year."

"I’ve got about ten years where I still look good, so that's all I've got in me and then I'll take some time off," she admitted.

Video via ET

She's not willing to let go of the injectables, telling her friends "I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion, and I do not have that. How am I gonna be scared? How am I gonna cry?"

Reading between the lines, I see a woman who's tired. A woman who spends a large chunk of her time maintaining her looks with the help of doctors and dietitians and personal trainers and hair stylists and makeup artists. That's on top of being a single mum to four kids and having her fingers in multiple businesses and endeavours (all of which, it must be pointed out, have some link to beauty and the way she looks).