The tragic true story behind Pamela Anderson's decision to go makeup free.

Pamela Anderson recently arrived at the San Sebastián Film Festival looking fresh-faced and vibrant as ever.

Anderson is currently celebrating her new film, The Last Showgirl, for which she has been receiving widespread praise. Directed by Gia Coppola, the film will be screened in San Sebastián following its previous debut at TIFF.

Wearing little to no makeup, Anderson sported her signature look as she wore an all-black outfit and stylish sunnies to the event.

It has been several years since Anderson first walked a red carpet wearing no makeup, and there still seems to be so much fascination about why she made that decision. Amongst the glitz and glam of Hollywood, Anderson's choice is both refreshing and intriguing.

While the outcome of her makeup-free look has been that Anderson feels "empowered," the initial reason the actress ditched the products was very sad and personal.

Pamela Anderson arriving for the San Sebastian Film Festival 2024. Image: Getty