"I will never regret it": 7 women share what it's really like to have a breast reduction.

I was in two minds about undergoing breast reduction surgery for a few years as I've always identified myself as being the girl with the big boobs, they were always envied and I never knew why, they were terrible to deal with. I would constantly suffer migraines and sore neck/shoulders/back throughout my day-to-day life, along with rashes and shoulder dents, especially when it came to playing soccer and exercising. It took me a while to ask myself "why should I suffer any longer purely because others like them/want them?".

I knew I would be in constant pain forever and I couldn't handle not being able to do the things I loved like sport or running, or even wearing a pretty dress from my [inclusive dress hire business 808 Threads] collection. I grew to a DD when I was in year 9 (2009) at school and they gradually over the last 10 years got to my pre-op size which was a 14G. I had managed to lose about 6kgs a few weeks before my first consultation due to a lifestyle change — I've been plant based for five months now — and wanted to see if weight was a factor, but alas my boobs never went down and my surgeon confirmed they wouldn't go down no matter how much weight I lost.

My boobs had been part of my identity for so long, but once I spoke to the surgeon I felt so sure and so ready for the new chapter in my life. I finally realised that there was a lot more to me than my physical appearance and that I should let people see who I truly am, without the extra weight on top. Once I decided to get the surgery, my whole support system of family and friends, including my long-term boyfriend, were over the moon for me! I couldn't have asked for a better reaction, not only did they applaud me for making the decision in my own time and terms, but they were excited to see how much it would positively affect my life. My boyfriend says it's still a bit of an adjustment, but he's so happy my quality of life has improved — he always says as long as I'm happy, nothing else matters.

I remember waking up in the recovery room after surgery and looking down, then looking to the nurse next to me and crying because I was so overwhelmed with happiness, also the anaesthetic was still going strong! I was in hospital for two nights and felt my transition from hospital to home was easy — setting up your home before surgery was great advice so I had new sheets, a clean house, everything from high up was accessible, and I had someone stay with me for a few nights to help me move and get up.

Post op was frustrating at times, I was on Tramadol for around 10 days and felt pretty out of it for most of the first week. You just sleep in bed and on the couch, eat lightly and wear pjs all day. I felt myself after week two and managed to start driving (with a pillow) and get back into walking as exercise because I had made a butt-indent on the couch. I've been seeing my physiotherapist to help me "reset my upper body" and strengthen my shoulders/back so my neck wouldn't tense up when I get back into soccer. It's been frustrating not being able to run, but in a few weeks I'll be able to do so with 1.1kg off my chest and the ability to turn off muscles that cause my migraines.