Welcome to the 'undetectable era' of cosmetic surgery.

If it feels like you've walked into some weird time warp, where all your favourite celebrities look the same as they did 20 years ago but… better, please take a seat.

It's not just you.

Let's start with that video of Christina Aguilera that went viral recently — and for good reason. The singer, who was dressed in Cosplay for a performance in Osaka, showed off a high, slicked-back ponytail and perfectly flawless makeup. At 43, she didn't just look "good for her age". She looked… impossibly younger.

And the speculation in the comment section BLEW UP. Is it real? Is it AI? Some kind of DNA cosmetic procedure? The salmon sperm! Must be the salmon sperm.

One comment read: "What year is it."

Another said, "Wait what am I back in 2002."

"Okay so are we in a time capsule?" wrote someone else.

People wanted to know if she'd been on Ozempic, what she did to her face, but most importantly — who her surgeon was and just how they did it.