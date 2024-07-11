Martha Kalifatidis had her breasts done 15 years ago. She just spent $15K to have them removed.

Martha Kalifatidis is an open book. Her followers are privy to every part of her life, from her difficult pregnancy to her brain tumour scare.

So when she opened up about her recent breast explant surgery, we were all ears.

Watch: Mia Freedman on the hilarious balancing act women face. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

The Married At First Sight alum shared a video on TikTok explaining why, after 15 years of having breast implants, she chose to spend $15,000 to get rid of them.

"I wanted to have my implants removed for a few years now, probably three years ago just before I got pregnant," she said.

The influencer became a mum to Lucius, 1, in February 2023, sharing him with fiancé Michael Brunelli.

"I had a feeling that I just wanted them out," she continued. ﻿"Around three years ago I just became so aware of them inside me.

"I ended up falling pregnant ﻿so I couldn't get them out then," she admitted.

"Even though I still want to have kids, ﻿I just wanted them out."