8 of the best La Roche-Posay products, ranked by a beauty editor.

The skincare market is crowded. And approximately a bazillion products are released into the wild every.single.day. Meaning? It can be awfully hard for a brand to, y'know, stand out. Like, it really has to be a golden nugget.

La Roche-Posay is one of those nuggets.

Loved by dermatologists and beauty editors alike, it's a cult favourite brand with products people just can't get enough of. Why? Because the stuff actually works.

Don't you love it when that happens?!

Not only do the products do very good things to your skin, but you can pick them up at a generally affordable price point, too – particularly in comparison to some of the other spendier versions on the market.

So, if you're looking to *finally* dip your toes into the La Roche-Posay game, we've pulled together a round-up ranking the best products to try first.

If your skin is looking tired, sad and dull, cheer it up with La Roche-Posay Cicaplast B5 Mask. Have your tried one before? Ooft! You should. It's full of do-good hydrating ingredients like vitamin B5 and La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water to give the skin a big wallop of moisture.

It makes your skin feel nice, makes makeup sit well – everyone's happy!

If you're looking for a cleanser that will effectively cleanse all the day's dirt and grime off your face, without stripping the absolute bejesus out of it, this milky cleanser is a beautiful option. It'll leave your skin soft, moisturised and comfortable, and is suitable for even the most sensitive of skin types.

Picture this: You've gone ahead and gotten a wee bit excited on the acids front. Tried a bunch of fancy new stuff. Burnt your acid mantle off. Lots of swearing. What do you do?

You reach for this good boy.

Cicaplast Baume B5 is a thick, nourishing formula that coddles your skin, gives it a kiss on the head and sings it to sleep. It's ultra repairing and perfect for dealing with rough skin, dry patches and cracks.

If you're one of the poor lambs that struggle with niggling redness and rosacea, please meet La Roche-Posay Rosaliac AR Intense. Ain't she cute!

It's a non-oily gel serum that combines three active ingredients to help soothe inflamed skin and reduce the appearance of redness and reactivity. A must-have if you're a gal with rosacea.

Fact: There are a lot of hyaluronic acid serums out there – but they're not all hyaluronic acid products are created equal. Often, many are very expensive for what they are.

But this little blue bottle isn't just another standard hyaluronic acid. It's formulated with two types of hyaluronic acid as well as vitamin B5 to plump skin and dramatically boost moisture levels. It immediately feels juicy and hydrating – like you're giving your thirsty skin a big ol' drink of water.

Vitamin C can be tricky! Weird! Scary! Pick the wrong kind of formula, and you can end up doing a real number on your skin.

So, if you're looking for something gentle, that'll still offer all the same benefits when it comes to improving the skin’s texture and tone, check out La Roche-Posay's Vitamin C Face Serum.

It's a real goodie, we promise. Just ask Mia Freedman.

If you struggle with acne-prone skin and breakouts – this one's for you! This ultra-concentrated serum contains a fat stack of hardworking acids such of LHA’s, AHA’s and BHA’s to effectively reduce the appearance of blackheads and pimples – yet it's still lovely and gentle.

It hydrates, comforts and soothes the skin, while unclogging pores and flushing out dead skin cells.

We love to see it.

A retinol that won't make your skin freak out? Yes, it exists! In fact, it's another one of Mia Freedman's favourite serums.

If you're new to retinol and have no idea what you're doing and scared as hell about all those percentages and concentrations, this is a really good place to start.

This formula is really easy on even the most sensitive skin types, helping to resurface and renew the skin, without compromising your barrier.

