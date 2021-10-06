The You Beauty Collective decides: The best concealers on planet earth.

If you're a girl with a face who happens to look tired 98 per cent of the time, or perhaps has some friendly spots who like to pop by on the reg (cute!), this one's for you.

Cause hunting for a good concealer is ROUGH. Have you tried it? It's not fun. 11/10 would not recommend.

Watch: Here's what to do if you can't find a concealer to match your foundation. Post continues below.

There's nothing worse than catching a glimpse of yourself in the mirror at midday to find your concealer doing absolutely everything BUT concealing - chilling in your fine lines, going all patchy, turning grey (??), visiting friends etc. etc.

What a d**khead!

Listen: No idea how to actually use a concealer? Don't stress - we've got you covered. Check out this episode of You beauty, where we tell you exactly how to make bags and blemishes disappear. Post continues below.

All you want is something that's light enough to look natural, while still doing the dirty work and covering problem areas without all creasing, flaking and all that other stuff.

So you know what we did? Omg guess!

No, we didn't eat a 12 pack of chicken nuggets. Ha ha ha. It was a 24 pack.

But you know what we also did? We went FULL creep-mode and asked our beloved You Beauty Collective if we could take a peek inside their bag to see what concealer they use and love.

We told them we'd keep it a secret, but we're also very bad at keeping secrets - so here it is! Our round-up of the absolute BEST concealers on planet earth.

I’ve been using this concealer almost exclusively for the past few years. Not only is it really affordable, but it’s also the best consistency I’ve come across (there’s a reason it’s so popular!).

It’s creamy and lightweight (works well when my skin is both dry and a little oily) but also provides the perfect amount of coverage to cover both discolouration and pimples.

Oh, and the shade range is epic - I buy the lightest colours to conceal my under eyes and the darker colours to contour.

My favourite concealer would have to be the Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer by Laura Mercier - it's one of the few concealers that match my skin tone almost perfectly.

It has a hydrating formula (with vitamin C and glycerin added in) so it doesn't feel cakey on the skin. it's also very long wearing and doesn't crease - I've gone through multiples of this concealer I love it that much!

My current favourite concealer is the Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Concealer. I have the shade 160C and it's the most perfect shade of concealer for me at the moment. It's a really great shade and I find it really easy to work with under the eyes.

I like that it has quite a lightweight texture, so it doesn't feel cakey but I can still build it up where I need. I basically haven't reached for another concealer since I bought it two months ago!

When it comes to concealers, I feel like there are two types of people. Camp one: Goes for full coverage, of the mindset "the thicker the better" - as long as it conceals my dark circles. Or... Camp two: Opts for skin-like formulations that work to lightly enhance the under-eye area, leaving you radiant.

If you fall into camp two, then you need to stop what you're doing (once you finish reading this, of course) and hop onto google and search for Trinny London BFF Eye. A hybrid between skincare and makeup, it's more than just a concealer.

Packing in high-powered skincare ingredients from peptides (to boost circulation) to stabilised vitamin C (to immediately brighten) and hyaluronic acid to hit you with a big dose of hydration, this tube is the answer to all your late nights.

The texture is creamy, sheer but buildable, and the packaging is luxe and functional. From its sleek tube with a metal applicator (allowing you to get into the inner corners) - everything about the product is well thought out.

As someone whose search for concealer is a constant battle of under eye creasing, this is the tube I keep coming back to. It never settles into fine lines, blurs imperfections, leaves me dewy but most importantly stays put.

The Revolution Beauty Conceal and Define Concealer is one of my ride-or-die beauty staples. Specifically, the ‘SuperSize’ which lasts so long and is still an easy fit in my handbag or makeup bag.

I find this concealer hydrating and smoothing, with a natural finish that still does the job required (like cover pesky dark circles from late-night Instagram scrolling). It’s got super staying power, too.

Oh, and it’s cheap as chips. Basically, I’m a huge fan and a chronic repeat purchaser.

The is legit my holy grail concealer. I pick it out of the bunch every single time!

What I love most about it is that it’s compatible with all of the foundations I wear. It just works perfectly and doesn’t budge. I’m an oily gal, so having a concealer that doesn’t slip and slide around my face is a must. It provides the prettiest glow, without being overly dewy.

Also, it’s not called a multi-use concealer for no reason. I usually avoid products like this because I feel everything should have its place. But I can honestly say that it’s perfect as a product for concealing blemishes, perfect for colour correcting, perfect for contouring and perfect for brightening up the eye area. I’m obsessed! I've best a favourite for literally years.

Oh! One more thing. It has enough coverage that on super hot, sweaty days where you don’t feel like wearing foundation, it does the trick. You can achieve a gorgeous canvas without looking cakey or splotchy.

A good concealer is v. v. important to me because I bloody HATE wearing any sort of 'base'. I hate primers, I hate foundations and I really want as little on my skin as possible.

In this pic I’m wearing a few swipes of Revlon Photoready Candid Antioxidant Concealer in 027 ‘Biscuit’. I apply it to the centre of my face (under eyes, around nose and mouth, a few dots above the brows) and blend it outwards using my fingers.

Quick cream contour and blush over the top, a lashing or two of mascara, bit of lip balm and a quick pat of highlighting serum and good to go!

I'm a sucker for a good concealer and have about 45 on the go at once. But! I always come back to this one from Hourglass. I found it a couple of years ago, and we've been really great m8s ever since.

The formula is creamy, yet super lightweight - and it doesn't settle into creases around your eyes or any of that other annoying s**t. It's goes on smooth, looks natural and even cooks you breakfast if you ask it politely.

The best part? It lasts. This stuff is on the g-damn task - hiding dark circles, blemishes and anything else you wanna throw at it. Full marks from me.

Have you tried any of the above concealers before? What's your favourite? Share with us in the comment section below.

