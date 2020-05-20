The Spill: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Bec Judd on how her relationship with Chris Judd almost ended before it began.

Rebecca and Chris Judd are one of Australia’s most well-known AFL couples. And despite being together for a decade, there was a moment when they first started dating when Bec believed that they wouldn’t last the distance.

During her radio show The 3pm Pick up, Bec shared that she had recently watched the television adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel, Normal People. She said the show reminded her of some painful memories from when she first started dating her now-husband.

“I was watching it the other day with my husband and there’s this one bit in the show that brought back so many memories that I’d actually forgotten about,” she explained.

“It reminded me when Juddy and I were first hooking up when we were, I think about 19. We had only been hooking up for a little bit.

“He had this event to go to and I wasn’t really expecting to be invited to that event because we’d only just got together. But I wasn’t expecting him to invite his ex-girlfriend instead of me!”

She then shared that because of Chris’ decision at that time, it set their relationship back.

“It totally set us back I reckon another five or six months. So him and I were on-and-off for 18 months because none of us could actually tell each other what we were really thinking, even though we were mad for each other,” Bec explained.

Bec and Chris Judd married in 2010. They share four children together, eight-year-old Oscar, five-year-old Billie, and three-year-old twins, Tom and Darcy.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast. On today’s episode, co-hosts Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik discuss Megan Fox’s disappearance from Hollywood. Post continues below.



2. People can’t stop staring at the scary man in the background of J.Lo’s latest gym selfie.

A particular curse-come-blessing of being a celebrity is that each and every photo you post is analysed in great detail.

Like this cute selfie Jennifer Lopez posted a couple of days ago.

You’d be forgiven for thinking there’s not much to it.

But eagle-eyed fans noticed a chilling detail in the background of the photo.

Take a closer look:

How about now? Image: Instagram

Now, it did take me a second longer than most to notice the man that is crouched outside the 50-year-old’s window, so, let me show you just one more view.

Yes, that does appear to be a man - covering his mouth? wearing a face mask maybe? - peeking through J.Lo's window and it. Is. So. CREEPY.

Whether J.Lo knew the person was behind her is yet to be confirmed, but she has been posting over the past few days which is a good sign I guess?

Fingers crossed this mystery is solved ASAP.

3. Everyone from The Hills is weighing in on Kristin Cavallari's divorce.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's divorce hasn't left the headlines after they announced their separation last month.

And now Kristin's former The Hills co-stars have weighed in on the couple's highly publicised split.

On Monday's episode of The Speidi Podcast, Spencer Pratt said he's "excited" about Kristin’s next chapter without Jay.

"I think Kristin is going to be better off and I’m excited for her new chapter," said Spencer. "Hopefully on The Hills, you know, dating."

Spencer's wife Heidi Montag agreed, saying "she is one of the most resilient, awesome, powerful women".

Their fellow The Hills co-star Audrina Patridge also weighed in, saying that Kristin is "a tough girl" and that she spoke to her "three weeks ago when [the separation news] first all came out."

"She just needs time to process and heal," Audrina who went through her own divorce from Corey Bohan in 2017.

"It’s literally, almost like mourning a death, going through a divorce. There’s highs and lows of fighting and being so sad and thinking, ‘Did I do the right thing?’ It’s like an emotional roller coaster."

The couple first announced their divorce over Instagram in April after 10 years together.

4. Sia has opened up about adopting two teenage boys last year.

Australian singer Sia has spoken for the first time about her experience of adopting her sons.

In an interview this week with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, the Grammy-winning singer known for her epic hits and even more epic music videos said she officially adopted two teenage boys in 2019 as they were "ageing out of the foster care system".

“I actually adopted two sons last year. I love them. They were both 18 — they’re both 19 years old now, " she said.

Sia and her sons have been quarantining together for the last few months - she told the radio show both are “finding it pretty difficult".

“They’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them."

Sia briefly mentioned adoption in a GQ profile of DJ Diplo, who she has been romantically linked to in the past.

She told the publication in January 2020, “Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn’t ruin our business relationship because he’s super-duper hot."

"This year I wrote him a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship… If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up'," she added.

5. A 'MasterChef injury' and a new romance: Everything we know about fan favourite Brendan Pang.

Brendan Pang has been gracing our TV screens for the past few weeks on MasterChef: Back To Win.

The 27-year-old contestant from season 10 has returned to compete against various other highly-talented cooks, including Poh Ling Yeow, Reynold Poernomo and his TV bestie, Reece Hignell.

While Brendan comes across as the happy-go-lucky, young dumpling chef on-screen, there are plenty more layers to him that aren’t shown while the cameras are rolling.

Here is everything you need to know about Brendan Pang.

Brendan was born in Perth, Western Australia. Soon after he was born, his parents took him back to his homeland, Mauritius, where he lived for four years.

Once returning back to WA, his parents separated and he spent the majority of his time with his brother, mother and grandmother. And it was those two women and their Mauritian roots that taught him how to cook.

“When I went back home, I would insist on preparing my own breakfast and helping my mum bake. Both of these women inspired me to pursue a career in food,” he told Suitcase Magazine.

“Food has always been central to my family, so when I helped my mum start her own cake business and my uncle open his café, I knew I wanted to do something similar.”

To read more about MasterChef's Brendan Pang, read our earlier article here.

Feature image: Instagram/@becjudd

Sick of tabloid drama?



Sign up for our "Mamamia Celebrity" newsletter, for a smart take on everything entertainment.

Need a distraction? Take our short survey now.