Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “Rejected, shutdown or a failure.” The Bachelor’s Apollo Jackson on the dark side of reality TV fame.

Former Bachelorette star Apollo Jackson has opened up about his struggles following his time on the TV show.

The 26-year-old, who appeared in Sophie Monk’s season of The Bachelorette and the first season of Bachelor in Paradise, admitted that he struggled to find work in the months following the reality TV stint.

“It’s been a crappy few months for me, entertainment has it ups and downs. The last few months have challenged me intensely,” the magician wrote on Instagram.

“Work’s dried up, I’d had just two paying gigs this year, my phone, subscriptions both entertainment and work cut off for the last few months, my stage show I worked my ass off for six months only sold 11 tickets so I had to cancel it,” he continued.

Apollo also explained that finding work became even harder when he tore ligaments in both of his arms and suffered a broken tooth that he couldn’t even afford to fix.

“I’ve worked my butt off developing new skills and chasing work, applying for jobs that I had no luck getting,” he explained.

“Everything I’d been working on for eight months had been rejected, shut down or a failure.”

2. Jules Robinson once again forced to deny rumours she’s fallen out with MAFS co-stars.

Following claims Married at First Sight's Jules had cut off contact with fellow former contestants, the 36-year-old has said the rumour is untrue.

Speaking to Yahoo! the makeup artist explained that the rumour had come from nowhere.

“I was with Heidi yesterday at the Logie nominations. We had the best time... I caught up with Melissa at Fashion Week. She looked amazing," she told the publication.

“I have no idea where this has come from. I’m not distancing myself from anyone. It’s just another, not true story.”

The claims come two weeks after Jules and her on-screen fiance Cam had images from their engagement party leaked.

Speaking to 9Honey, the reality star said the leak was "really disappointing" and a "betrayal of trust."

3. Ariana Grande’s new wax figure looks nothing like her and she’s rightly p*ssed off.

Um. Ariana Grande has a bone to pick with Madame Tussauds.

You see, this week the London wax museum launched a statue of the 25-year-old dressed in an oversized jumper with some form of head piece.

Ari was... not impressed.

Commenting on the Pop Crave News Instagram post of the statue, Ari simply wrote "I just wanna talk".

She obviously needs to talk to the manager immediately thank you very much.

And who can blame her, the wax figure is terrifying.

4. Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke’s reaction to the Game of Thrones ending is literally all of us.

When Game of Thrones wrapped up last week, it’s safe to say fans were left with a lot of unanswered questions.

Thankfully, yesterday, a new documentary detailing the creation of the final season was released.

In the two-hour documentary, titled Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, fans were given a look into the first ever table read of the final season of Game of Thrones.

During the table read, Kit Harington, who had not looked at any of the scripts, learned the fate of Jon and Daenerys for the very first time.

As expected, Kit was pretty emotional to learn that Jon would kill Dany. You can watch Kit and Emilia's reactions to the scene below:

Yep, Kit's reaction to the scene is literally ALL of us.

5. Meet the three young women who will star in the first season of Teen Mom Australia.

Three young Australian mothers have chosen to have their lives documented on camera for Australia’s viewing pleasure in the premiere season of MTV’s Teen Mom Australia.

Melbourne’s Ammersen Chambers, Western Sydney’s Akosita Masima and the Sutherland Shire’s Georgina Manios were chosen from more than a thousand young women who applied to MTV to be part of the ten-episode first season.

The sheer number of young mothers who wanted to be part of the show is no doubt tied to the fact that the US version of the series is a ratings success story and has made household names out of its original cast members.

Teen Mom (renamed Teen Mom OG from the fifth season) is the first spin-off show of the hit TV series 16 and Pregnant, and the Australian version of the show will follow a similar format to its predecessors.

You can read the full story right over here.