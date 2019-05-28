Meet the three young women who will star in the first season of Teen Mom Australia.

Three young Australian mothers have chosen to have their lives documented on camera for Australia’s viewing pleasure in the premiere season of MTV’s Teen Mom Australia.

Melbourne’s Ammersen Chambers, Western Sydney’s Akosita Masima and the Sutherland Shire’s Georgina Manios were chosen from more than a thousand young women who applied to MTV to be part of the ten-episode first season.

The sheer number of young mothers who wanted to be part of the show is no doubt tied to the fact that the US version of the series is a ratings success story and has made household names out of its original cast members.

Teen Mom (renamed Teen Mom OG from the fifth season) is the first spin-off show of the hit TV series 16 and Pregnant, and the Australian version of the show will follow a similar format to its predecessors.

Teen Mom Australia will showcase the lives of these three mothers as they try to find a balance between sorting out childcare, maintaining their relationships and just making it through general teenage and young adult life.

Ammersen Chambers (nicknamed Ammi) is the youngest of the teen mums featured on the show at 18-years-old and is described by MTV as “fiery and brutally honest as they come.” Ammi welcomed her son Jiyah in February 2018 with her childhood sweetheart, Jordan. Ammi and Jordan have also recently announced that their second baby is due in September.

According to MTV, Ammi lives with her older sister Katya and despite their closeness, the living arrangement causes a few challenges as they are in constant disagreements about household chores, parenting, and family overall dynamics, all of which will be captured on camera for the show.