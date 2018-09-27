Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Stu Laundy on the real reason he split with Sophie Monk.



It’s been over six months since Stu Laundy and Sophie Monk split, yet we’re still learning new details about The Bachelorette couple’s break-up.

Speaking to Who magazine, the pub owner shared how he struggled to keep up with the party lifestyle that came with the couple’s relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stu Laundy (@stulaundy44) on Oct 25, 2017 at 2:54am PDT

“Whenever Sophie and I saw each other, there was always a fair few drinks involved. Part of that is her life… That whole world, the socialising, alcohol and plenty of cigarettes,” Stu told the magazine.

But despite their differences as a couple, Stu is still in contact with his ex-girlfriend.

“We haven’t seen each other since late January, but I’m aware of what she’s up to and she checks in on me in a loving and caring way,” he admitted.

Don’t expect the two to get back together though, Stu says they’re better suited as friends.

“We have a very similar sense of humour and love of live. Our lives are just different.”

2. Prepare to feel old. Gwyneth Paltrow just shared a photo of her teen daughter Apple.

We swear it was only yesterday that we were watching GP play Viola de Lesseps in Shakespeare in Love.

But alas, that was in 1998, 20 years ago and we just remembered that she has a 14-year-old daughter.

As they say, time flies.