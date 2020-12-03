Abbie Chatfield says "I have been body shamed at every size", and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Abbie Chatfield says “I have been body shamed at every size”, nailing in one sentence how cooked societal expectations are.

Fromer Bachie contestant Abbie Chatfield has once again shone a light on body shamming. And we are so here for it.

Speaking to Who magazine on Thursday, Abbie explained that being body shamed has sadly become her "normal" but she's more concerned about how it will affect other women.

Showing just how messed up social expectations are, Abbie said "I'm body shamed at every size, and unfortunately it's become my normal".

"The main issue I have with these comments is not how they may impact my self-esteem, but how they appear to other women."

"If there is a comment on my cellulite, or the size of my thighs, any person who sees themselves reflected in that image will in turn be hurt and shamed."

It's not the first time Abbie has spoken out about body shaming.

In September, she shared an Instagram post calling out the comments she gets about her appearance.

"It’s been over a year of being in the media to a certain degree and comments like these only get a tiiiiny bit easier. Yes, they’re laughable," she wrote.

"Yes, our value doesn’t come from our weight and yes, being 'fat' shouldn’t even be a bad word BUT it still sucks. It gets exhausting and I just want it to stop. I want it to stop for me, but also for people who read these comments and think it’s the norm."

2. Miley Cyrus says she’s having a lot of ‘FaceTime sex’ these days.

Four months after splitting with Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus has opened up about her dating life during the pandemic.

Speaking on the Howard Stern Show, Miley explained that dating has been "really interesting and challenging".

"I do a lot of FaceTime sex," she said.

The 28-year-old also spoke about her past relationship with Liam Hemsworth and how she 'clung' to him after the California bushfires in 2018 burnt down her house.

"Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged – I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married.

“I had so much and it was all gone, every song I had ever written was in that house. Every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts, I lost everything. And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, 'Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go', I ran toward the fire.

"You’re attracted to that heat and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, you know, 'What could be purposeful about this?' I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him."

Image: Getty. Image: Getty. Miley went on to say that while she "did love him very, very, very much and still do" there were struggles in their relationship.

"There was too much conflict," she said. "When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting."

3. Some new MAFS brides and grooms have been leaked, so we guess it’s time to follow them on Instagram.

Can you believe it's been nearly an entire year since the last round of mayhem on Married At First Sight? (Usually we say that when something feels like it's come around at record speed, but this time it's simply because this has been the longest. year. ever.)

But anyway, back to MAFS. She's coming back!

The first trailer has already been dropped, but now (thanks to some super-sleuthing from classic Instagram page @mafsfunny) we have actual human names, faces and job titles to tie to this year's brides and grooms.

Among the contestants is the keyboardist and singer from an Aussie metal rock band called 'Make Them Suffer', who seems like she's probably... friendly?

There's also a radio host from Canberra's Hit 104.7 station called Bryce Ruthven, a bikini model/fintech TV channel host named Georgia Fairweather and a former AFL player Jake Edwards - who has been a big advocate of mental health.

Beyond that we have an actor named Johnny Balbuziente and a fitness influencer called Connie Stedman, but her friends call her 'Coco'.

We can't wait to see them all bravely stomp down the aisle.

4. Margot Robbie is set to replace Emma Stone in a new movie with Brad Pitt.

The director of nearly-Oscar-winning movie La La Land has another big budget production in the works named Babylon. It's going to be a period drama set in a late 1920s Hollywood, at the historical turning point where movies went from 'silent films' to 'talkies'.

Damien Chazelle had his La La Land leading lady, Emma Stone, picked for the pivotal role - but due to some classic COVID-f**kery causing a scheduling conflict, Emma can no longer play the part.

Which means Damien has been shopping around for a new star, and according to Deadline, he's keen on Margot Robbie for the role.

If everything falls into place this means the Aussie actress will be reunited with her Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood costar Brad Pitt.

We cannot WAIT to watch.

5. "It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction." All The Crown controversy in one place.

It's been over two weeks since season four of The Crown dropped on Netflix. And you best believe we've been talking in fake British accents and obsessively watching Diana interviews ever since.

But there's also been some negative things to come out of the show (and it's not just our accents).

In recent weeks The Crown has sparked quite the controversy surrounding it's historical accuracy and whether it should be clearly labelled fiction.

But with all the new headlines, it can be hard to keep up. So we decided to round up all the controversy surrounding season four of The Crown in one place.

Here you go.

Image: Netflix/Mamamia. Calls for The Crown to be labelled a fiction.

Over the weekend, UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden called for The Crown to be clearly labelled fiction.

Speaking to The Mail, Dowden said he's worried that viewers could "mistake fiction for fact" and there should be a disclaimer placed before the episode.

"It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that," said Dowden.

"Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact."

At the time, the minister said he would be writing to Netflix to outline his concerns.

But the UK government aren't the only ones who want to make it clear that the show isn't a true reflection of history.

Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret in the show, also believes it should be clear that The Crown is depicting "our version" rather than the "real version".

"It is dramatised," she told The Crown: The Official Podcast.

"I do feel very strongly, because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, 'Hang on guys, this is not… it’s not a drama-doc, we’re making a drama.' So they are two different entities."

