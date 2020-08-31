From Gwyneth Paltrow to Juliette Lewis: A definitive list of every single person Brad Pitt has dated.

Ever since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ended their marriage, the media has been awash with constant rumours about Pitt's relationship status.

In recent months, there have been (as always) rumours of a rekindling with his other ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, jokes about Tinder over awards season, and a tell-all interview on the "disaster of a personal life" that keeps him in the headlines.

This week, the 56-year-old actor has been linked to a new rumoured girlfriend, 27-year-old model Nicole Poturalski. (Yep, that's a 29-year age difference).

Watch a clip from Brad Pitt's 2020 SAG acceptance speech below.





Video via YouTube.

The pair have reportedly been enjoying a holiday in the South of France after meeting in Berlin while Pitt was on a press tour for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Sources suggest that the two were travelling to Pitt's holiday home, Chateau Miraval, which he bought with Jolie back in 2011 for $67 million.

In another added layer to the story, it turns out Poturalski is actually... married.

According to Page Six, Poturalski has been married to 68-year-old German restaurateur Roland Mary for about eight years, and they have a seven-year-old son.

"He has been married several times and has five children. He is not interested in negativity or jealousy," an unnamed friend of the couple reportedly told the Daily Mail.

"They are still married but you could describe their relationship as an 'open marriage'."

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski. Image: Getty/Instagram.