The unexpected reason you’ve suddenly gone up a shoe size.

A question for you: Your feet. Can your feet keep growing? Like, have you ever tried on a pair of shoes you haven't worn in a while and discovered they no longer... fit?

Mia Freedman has.

On a recent episode of Mamamia Out Loud, she told Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright her surprise when she tried on a pair of boots she hasn't worn since pre-COVID.

"It's my shoes," she said. "I'm wondering if shoes shrink or feet grow during peri."

"I've just pulled out a pair of boots because it's cold weather and I feel like I've worn sneakers for about six years. I put them on and I got down the stairs and I had to turn around and take them off.

"These are boots that I've worn heaps, and they were quite expensive — they're really nice ankle boots and I've got them in a couple of different colours. They were always my go-to's and I'm like, 'Oh, maybe I'm just wearing socks that are too thick'. So, I put on thinner socks. Still too small."

Suddenly, the Mamamia Outlouders Facebook group was flooded with women sharing similar random-foot-growth experiences — and omg, the feet. DO THEY REALLY KEEP GROWING?

One Outlouder shared, "I would previously wear heels to the office four to five days per week — but since COVID it's been all sneakers and sandals (or let's be honest, socks and thongs on WFH days). And my feet have gone up a FULL SIZE!"

"I had up to upgrade my hiking boots last week — and while my old pair were probably a size too small — the difference between them is HUGE! I'm 31, not pregnant and hopefully not peri!"

So, what's the go? When do your feet stop growing?

To find out more, we asked global podiatrist Jo McCardle from Scholl to tell us everything we need to know.

So, tie up those laces and let's go.

What does it mean if you find that your feet are bigger in your 30s, 40s and 50s?

According to McCardle, the shape and length of your feet may change as you get older (you're not imagining it!) — and this is due to a number of factors.

For example, "If our weight increases, there is more pressure put onto our feet and this can cause changes in the arch area."

Makes sense, right?

"The foot arch will reduce and the foot may elongate and become bigger. This change in the arch may also make the foot shape become slightly wider."

Further to this, McCardle explained: "General wear and tear are often observed in the joints and ligaments as we get older. They can become weaker and not support our bodies in the same way as in our 20s."

Just as your skin ages as you get older, McCardle said, "There is also a loss of elasticity and collagen which can cause sagging at the arch area and increased width."

Meaning? "It's not that the feet are growing bigger, the foot shape is changing and causing a potential need for a different type of shoe or a different size."

Mind. Blown.

When do your feet stop growing? Is it just age that influences the size of your feet?

Nah. As our expert told us, there are many different things that can cause your feet to go up in size — such as pregnancy.

"The additional weight of expectant mums can cause swelling and changes, but this is often a temporary change," said McCardle. "Whereas menopausal changes can be significant in the feet."

Coolcoolcool.

"Not only are there changes to the skin structures and elastic properties. The increase of osteoporosis in menopause can cause structural changes to the feet and loss of protective fat areas on the soles of the feet can cause areas of discomfort and pain."

Did someone say hooray for more menopause side effects? Hahahelphaha.

Okay, that's great. What are some common conditions that might develop?

"Our feet are amazing structures but the miles we cover over our lifetime add up. The ligaments that support the 26 bones in the foot, gradually weaken causing the arch to fall, thus widening and elongation of the foot," explained McCardle.

"We may also develop bunions and conditions such as Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendonitis. Don’t forget too, that pain in the knees and lower back can be a result of changes in foot shape and walking style."

IT'S FINE.

What's the best solution?

When it comes to what you can do to help support your feet through this ~transition~, McCardle said keeping active and moving your body is always a positive approach.

"Keeping [our bodies] moving as we increase in age is essential to our overall health. It not only takes extra pressure from your joints but it reduces your risks of other complications such as diabetes."

If you have pain in the feet, she also said it's worth choosing shoes that *actually* fit properly (instead of squeezing into what you already have) to ensure you have enough room for any problems, such as bunions.

"In addition, using an insole in your shoes is a great way to feel more comfortable and to take some of the pressure from your feet as you walk or exercise.

"It is also suggested that using an insole is a great way to relieve pressure and stop aching and discomfort in the first place."

"Look after your feet and they will keep you doing the things that you love."

