This week, Tom Cruise was seen with adopted son Connor Cruise in a rare public appearance, the pair at a basketball game in California.

Prior to this, the father and son hadn’t been photographed together since 2019.

The actor's relationship with his two older children - son Connor and daughter Isabella - remains relatively private, although they are in contact.

In contrast, it's been over eight years since the actor was last pictured out in public with his youngest daughter Suri.

Since then, the actor's relationship with his 15-year-old daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes, has been the subject of speculation.

While it's been alleged that Cruise's belief in the Church of Scientology has played a part, the 59-year-old hasn't spoken publicly about his seemingly estranged relationship with his daughter.

Here's everything we know about Tom Cruise’s relationships with his three children.

Tom Cruise's relationship with Connor and Isabella.

Before becoming a dad to Suri, Cruise was a father to two adopted children, Isabella and Connor, who he shares with Aussie actress Nicole Kidman. The couple adopted Isabella, simply known as Bella, in 1992 and Connor in 1995, after tying the knot in 1990.

But when the actors divorced in 2001, rumours of a rift between Kidman and her children started circulating.

At the time, Bella and Connor – who had been raised in the Church of Scientology – chose to stay with Cruise.

While the siblings still practice Scientology today, they mostly remain out of the public eye.

Connor lives a private life in Florida and is often updating his socials with images of his two main hobbies – fishing and barbequing.

On a recent post, he wrote: “after many friends telling me I have finally decided to start a food IG [Instagram account]. Give it a follow if you like backyard steaks, bourbon, chicken, or really whatever we are feeling like that day.”

Meanwhile, Bella lives in London with her husband Max Parker and owns a company called 'Bella Kidman Cruise,' where she sells t-shirts, art prints, tote bags and more. Her Instagram feed is often dedicated to showcasing her artistic skills and funky graphics.

In 2016, Bella was asked by New Idea if she still speaks to her parents, to which she replied: "of course we talk, they're my parents," adding, anyone who says otherwise is "full of s**t.”

Even with Cruise often residing in London due to his filming schedule, it is unlikely that Bella would move in with him. Her neighbours told Woman’s Day that she prefers to live a life away from the spotlight.

Bella thanked her father for helping her train as an auditor within the Church of Scientology, in a letter shared with church members.

"Thank you to my Dad for everything," she wrote while also thanking her Aunt (Cruise's sister Cass Mapother). "I would have drowned in my own problems if you hadn’t been there to sup [sic] me or get me through the preliminaries. It took a whole family and an org to get me here."

Tom Cruise's relationship with Suri.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes made headlines when they welcomed their daughter Suri in April 2006. The couple, who tied the knot that same year, went on to feature on the October 2006 cover of Vanity Affair, making Suri's magazine debut.

It was a time period where Cruise was arguably at the height of his fame, including *that* Oprah interview where he not only performed a weird couch jump TWICE, but then went backstage and manhandled Holmes onto the set.

But while Cruise and Holmes may have been the ‘super couple’ of the noughties, their marriage didn't last very long.

When the pair announced their divorce in 2012, rumours circulated that Tom’s belief in the Church of Scientology played a role. Katie converted to Scientology ahead of their wedding in 2006, but parted ways with the controversial religion after their divorce.

The world doesn’t see much of Suri anymore. In fact, while Katie has opened up about her close relationship with her daughter - who she occasionally shares photos of on social media - images of Cruise and Suri have virtually ceased to exist since 2013.

Although the former couple share custody of their daughter, it’s believed Cruise is largely estranged from the 15-year-old.

Reportedly, it is Scientology’s ‘disconnection’ policy between current and former members of the church that has been one of the main contributing factors for Suri’s estrangement from her father.

"Tom eats, breathes and sleeps Scientology," a source told In Touch.

This was made especially clear in Cruise’s 2005 interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

In order to interview Cruise, Overton was required to attend a four-hour crash course in Scientology. Much of the interview involved Cruise singing the praises of his Church, until things got awkward… hear about it more on Mamamia’s CANCELLED podcast episode on Cruise.

According to Us Weekly, Tom is allowed to see Suri ten days a month as outlined in their divorce settlement, but has chosen not to because of his religious beliefs.

"Every person is allowed to see their child if they wanted to," a source told publication in 2018. "He chooses not to because she is not a Scientologist."

"He’s disconnected from Katie, and then de facto from Suri, because of her connection to Katie. He hasn’t seen her since she was seven," they claimed.

This article was originally published on June 11, 2021 and has been updated on October 14, 2021.

Feature Image: Instagram @theconnorcruise; @bellakidmancruise