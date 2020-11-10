A broken engagement and a family emergency: Exactly what's happening with The Veronicas right now.

This post deals with pregnancy loss and might be triggering for some readers.

Jessica and Lisa Origliasso have undoubtedly had a tough year.

The Aussie twin sisters, who are better known as singing duo The Veronicas, have collectively endured a break up and pregnancy loss, on top of a global pandemic.

And now, the pair have announced they're postponing their upcoming Sydney concerts to be with their mother Colleen, who is suffering from Lewy body dementia.

Sharing the news on Instagram earlier today, the 35-year-olds explained that their concert, which was meant to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album The Secret Life Of..., would be moved to next year.

"We are needed back home in Brisbane to be with our mummy, and due to COVID restrictions we have left Sydney and started our quarantine in Byron Bay," they wrote to their to their 134,000 followers.

"We know most of you understand that this is a deeply sensitive time for our family. That requires priority."

The Veronicas explained that a replacement show would be held in Byron Bay on November 17.

"It will be acoustic and as intimate as we can get with our clothes on. See you there. Love Jessica and Lisa Marie," they ended the post.

Here's what else has been happening with The Veronicas lately.

The Veronicas are now carers for their mum.

The sisters have been acting as carers for their 72-year-old mum, Colleen, who was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia two years ago. The debilitating disease causes thinking, memory and movement to decline.

Speaking to Stav, Abby & Matt in October, The Veronicas explained how "incredibly difficult" the work has been. But they say it's worth it to give back to their "hero".

"We are in awe every day of this woman. Just our absolute hero, and to be able to care for her, give back to her even a tiny bit of the love she has thrown us throughout our lives is an absolute honour... but it is incredibly difficult work," they said.

"It's heartbreaking. You're grieving. Your best friend, your mummy... and you know the statistics. There are 2.6 million unpaid carers in Australia and a lot of them don't even realise they are carers."

"We're just here to say that if you are someone who is caring for a loved one - a friend or family member - that we see you and thank you for everything you're doing.'"

They also shared a heartfelt video of them with their mum on Instagram for National Carers Week.

"Caring for Mama is the most challenging thing we've ever had to do. It's definitely the most rewarding. And I think we're lucky that we have each other," said Lisa.

"On the days where emotionally it's indescribably hard, we can really count on each other to understand."

In March, the sisters shared that their mum had also been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, an extremely rare neurological condition.

"There is no cure, no treatment, and little to no research, support or funding to do with this disease. It presents itself in the most cruel and debilitating symptoms, losing all motor and cognitive function over the course of a few years. I won’t begin to tell you here what that looks like. It’s absolute hell," Jessica wrote in a post for International Women's Day.

"I will never have the words to explain how unbearable it is to see someone you love go through something like this. The awareness of this disease comes second only to the note of strength my incredible Mummy has shown every step of the way. We are so blessed she is our mummy."

The Veronicas' Jessica Origliasso split from her fiancé Kai Carlton.

Last month, Jessica announced she had split from her fiancé Kai Carlton after getting engaged in October last year.

The 35-year-old shared the news in a post on her Instagram stories, explaining the US musician and open trans man broke up with her without "any real explanation".

"To all the souls messaging me about Kai – we are no longer together," she began the post.

"I was not afforded any real explanation to address this with clarity here."

"While I appreciate your concern, as much of our relationship was on social media, I don’t know what to say except that I wish to put this behind me, and I’m lucky to have people who love me to support me through this time."

Jessica Origliasso and Kai Carlton in June last year. Image: Getty. Jessica first announced she was dating Kai in November 2018, just six months after her breakup from Aussie model and actress Ruby Rose.

She previously spoke about her and Kai's relationship in July, explaining that they had been physically separated during the pandemic.

"Even though we are engaged, we won’t be able to see each other until the borders are open again because of the government restrictions," she told The Daily Telegraph.

"We are doing amazing and I’ve got the family through all of this."

The Veronicas' Lisa Origliasso on her ectopic pregnancy.

Earlier this year, Lisa shared that she recently suffered an ectopic pregnancy.

Uploading a series of Instagram stories, Lisa explained how she and her husband Logan Huffman were "in tears of happiness and excitement" after she discovered she was pregnant with three separate positive pregnancy tests.

"We cried, laughed and held on to each other in pure excitement that we were going to be starting a great journey," she wrote.

Lisa said she experienced irregular bleeding from the beginning, but research told her it was likely implantation spotting. But as it got heavier, she knew something was wrong. She ended up being admitted to the emergency room for blood tests and an ultrasound for a possible ectopic pregnancy, which occurs when a fertilised egg implants itself outside the uterus, usually in one of the fallopian tubes. After initially being told she had miscarried, doctors confirmed an ectopic pregnancy a week later and Lisa was admitted to hospital. "I was told I was just one of the ‘really unlucky ones’," she wrote. "But I can not see that as truth. It’s been some of the darkest times of our lives yes, but it’s also been some of the happiest. "The miracle of life is a fragile dance and sure, there’s a little bit of luck involved and hard truths along that way, but it’s how we choose to keep growing through those broken branches, reaching towards the sun in our darkest hours, that proves to ourselves just how strong we really are." She went on to say that her and Logan wanted to share their story to raise awareness and offer support to others going through similar experiences. "I am not perfect. I don’t want to pretend to be. My pregnancy journey was not perfect. And that is okay."

The Veronicas' appearance on Celebrity Apprentice.

We can expect to see The Veronicas on our screens next year in the upcoming series of Celebrity Apprentice, which is currently being filmed in Sydney.

"Surprise! We are taking part in Celebrity Apprentice 2021 this year," they wrote on their Instagram stories.

The twin sisters announced they have chosen to support a charity in honour of their mum.

"Raising money for the brain foundation in honour of our mama. Get ready for the ride, angels!"

Jessica and Lisa will join other celebrities of the likes of Australian Survivor winner David Genat, MAFS star Martha Kalifatidis and The Block's Shaynna Blaze.

If this has raised any issues for you or if you would like to speak with someone, please contact the Sands Australia 24 hour support line on 1300 072 637.

Feature Image: Getty/Instagram@jessicaveronica