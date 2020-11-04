Mamamia recaps The Bachelorette: PUT YA ROCKS OUT FOR ADAM.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

Hello.

Yes.

It's round two of the miscellaneous men introducing their families to the two blonde women.

We open on Frazer having an oval think.

Elly arrives and they play some footy ball and do a giggle. Then they head to the bach pad to Zoom call Frazer's family.

Frazer's mum Lorraine is here and she's... cranky. She doesn't understand why her, quite frankly, beautiful son had to go on TV to find a wife.

SUMS IT UP.

Lorraine immediately isolates Elly for a one-on-one chat. She tells Elly she thinks it's weird that she's dating multiple blokes on the telly and true.

Lorraine doesn't understand kids these days and why they're dating on the apps and doin' the TikTok when they can meet a nice young man over a $10 schnitty at the rissole.

"That's where I met Kevin."

In the end, Lorraine approves of Elly cause she says Frazer reminds her of her dad. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Frazer tells Elly he's crazy for her and she's the girl he wants to be with. He feels like their souls are touching which probs isn't covid safe.

Becky and her dry shampoo are reminiscing about that time she dumped Shannon out the front of his brother's house.

Good times.

Today she's meeting party boy Adrian's party boy family.

Adrian's older brother Jayden and mother Karen are waiting in Brisbane to join the Zoom call. Jayden reckons Adrian would have gone for the older sister cause he "likes the cougars".

He immediately asks Adrian which sister he went for and whether he's kissed her.

It suddenly becomes clear that Adrian is the... sensible brother.

via GIPHY

Jayden takes Becky for a private chat.

He's very excited that she's older than both him and Adrian and would like to know what this 30-year-old cougar be up to.

"I DID THE MATHS HAHAHAHA"

He asks Becky about that time she broke up with her boyfriend to come on a reality TV show and be cross-examined by a man named Jayden.

Adrian tells Becky he's fallen for her and he wants to lock her in the basement and build a life with her.

It's sweet, I guess.

Finally, it's time for beautiful long-haired rock boy Adam's hometown.

Adam waxes his surfboard and then walks along the beach in a wetsuit and it's nice for us.

He teaches Elly to surf or something while I'm busy fantasising that he and I are re-enacting that scene from Ghost.

via GIPHY

It's been a weird day.

Adam then introduces "Ally" to his sister and brother over Zoom.

Adam's sister takes Ally for a private chat. She asks Ally whether she can see a future with Adam and Ally avoids the question.

NO EVERYONE INCLUDING THE BEAUTIFUL MAN WHO WANTS TO DATE HER KEEPS CALLING HER ALLY.

Ally and Adam stand out the front of the bach pad and Adam goes red in the face and says "yeah" a lot. I think that's beautiful rock boy speak for "I like you aye".

"ME LIKE ALLY"

IT'S ROSE CEREMONY.

Adam does not receive a rose from Elly because of that one time he completely forgot to... speak.

He heads home to stroke his rocks and cringe about that time he just said "yeah" a lot.

WE WILL NEVER FORGET YOU, YOU BEAUTIFUL LONG HAIRED ROCK-LOVING ANGEL.

via GIPHY





UNTIL TOMORROW NIGHT.

